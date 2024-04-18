Empowering Moms: Momcozy Unveils Its Perfect Wearable Pumping Solution for 2024

New York, NY, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the company that forever changed the way moms pump with its award-winning Classic Ultra Soft Nursing Bra YN21, stands out as a brand that truly understands the needs of moms during their pregnancy and motherhood journey. A trusted companion for mothers worldwide, the brand is committed to innovation and has made great strides in the realm of breastfeeding accessories and maternal care.





Momcozy recently unveiled the Multi-Function: Wearable Breast Pump Bra HF020 , a new bra exclusively designed to offer moms exceptional comfort and support for the best pumping experience. The multifunctional pumping bra is easy to use, super comfy, and has good padding. Elastic straps allow it to hold various wearable breast pumps, and it’s not bulky under clothes. It features Momcozy’s patented CozyFitClasp for added convenience while nursing. It is easy to unhook and hook with one hand.





The HF020 pump bra features convertible shoulder straps that easily transform into cross straps for a more secure and supportive fit. They can crisscross at the back to ease pressure on the breasts and shoulders. The multifunctional bra has a U-neck design that offers a snug fit for most wearable breast pumps and makes it super easy to nurse.





With soft, breathable fabric, the Momcozy pump bra offers supreme comfort. It’s made from buttery soft fabric and easily molds to the body. Its reinforced band lifts and supports the bust and prevents slipping.

The pumping bra is compatible with Momcozy’s popular wearable breast pumps, such as the M5 Wearable Breast Pump and Mobile Style™ Hands-free Breast Pump. It also fits most wearable pumps on the market.

Key Features of HF020 Pump Bra:

· Easy to use

· Soft, breathable fabric for superior comfort

· Convertible shoulder straps for a more secure, supportive fit

· CozyFitClasp for quick and easy access

· U-neck design for a snug fit

· Compatible with popular wearable breast pumps

· OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified

Pregnant and nursing moms can use code newin020 to get a 15% off discount on the HF020 pump bra from the Momcozy website and HF020 page . Our product line will continue expanding this year, so be on the lookout for great deals. Visit Momcozy’s official website to discover more choices.

Momcozy will also release two more stylish nursing bras in early May: a Function - U Breathable Mesh Nursing Bra FB014 and a Function - U Side Support Busty Nursing Bra FB055.

The FB014 nursing bra is designed to not look like a nursing bra and features stylish mesh for a feminine touch. It works well with every outfit and prevents moms from getting hot during breastfeeding sessions.

The FB055 nursing bra, Momcozy's first seamless nursing bra for busty moms, has a W-shaped structure for better support and comfort. It features five layers of alternating cloth and gel to keep moms comfortable all day long. The plus-size nursing bra is wire-free but gives breasts a decent lift and separation.

Momcozy knows how demanding motherhood can be and crafts carefully designed products that enhance the journey. Your valuable feedback helps us create bras that truly support you during this beautiful journey. Share your thoughts, and together, we’ll make every nursing moment comfortable and empowering!

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers around the world with innovative wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care essentials. Available in over 40 countries, Momcozy aims to make moms' lives easier from pregnancy to early motherhood with continuous product innovation and a commitment to cozy, comfortable designs. Learn more at www.momcozy.com.