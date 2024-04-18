Beyond IV, the Fourth Generation of the Beyond Burger® and Beyond Beef®, Debuts at Grocery Stores Across the U.S. Including at Walmart and Kroger

The new products are the company’s meatiest, juiciest beef products yet, provide 21g of plant-based protein and are made with avocado oil, which offers heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, and helped lower the saturated fat to just 2g per serving



Consumers can find the new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, which are rolling out now in U.S. retail, by looking for the new eye-catching gold packaging

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the launch of the fourth generation Beyond Burger® and Beyond Beef®, the most significant renovation in the company’s history, at grocery stores nationwide. The new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, the company’s tastiest and most nutritious yet, are an excellent source of protein – 21g per serving – and have just 2g of saturated fat derived from avocado oil, with no cholesterol or added antibiotics or hormones. The products’ meatier flavor and taste were preferred over the previous version in consumer testing1, and feedback on the new burger overall has been overwhelmingly positive. Additionally, at a recent conference of registered dietitians, 94% of attendees2 said they enjoyed the taste of the new Beyond Burger, viewed it as healthful, and would recommend it.

“I’m so excited about the new Beyond Burger and Beef because not only do they taste incredible, but they’re super nutritious. Beyond Meat has switched to heart-healthy avocado oil, which brings the saturated fat in the burger and beef down to just 2 grams per serving, and they’ve also reduced the sodium from the previous version and simplified the ingredient list. I feel proud to recommend these products,” said Joy Bauer, renowned registered dietitian, #1 NYT bestselling author and Beyond Meat nutrition advisor.

Some of the key changes in the new Beyond Burger & Beyond Beef:

Made with avocado oil – beloved by the nutrition community for its high levels of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats 3 , the shift to avocado oil helped reduce the saturated fat in the products by 60% to just 2g per serving (75% less than 80/20 beef)

, the shift to avocado oil helped reduce the saturated fat in the products by 60% to just 2g per serving (75% less than 80/20 beef) Avocado oil’s smoother, more neutral flavor also allowed Beyond Meat to unlock an even meatier, beefy flavor, and because avocado oil has a higher smoke point, the new beef is designed to sizzle and BBQ even better than before

Increased protein to 21g per serving

Added nutrient-dense plant-based ingredients including red lentil and faba bean protein

Simplified the ingredient list, including removing coconut and canola oils

20% less sodium vs. the previous version

“The beefier flavor and texture of our new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef make them the perfect option to use in a wide variety of recipes. They caramelize and brown beautifully when cooked, and offer the juicy, tender culinary experience of beef. From backyard BBQs to family taco nights, we’ve designed Beyond IV to not only be our meatiest, juiciest yet but to also be quick and easy to prepare so that everyone can Go Beyond,” said Diana Stavaridis, Senior Culinary Manager, Beyond Meat.

Growing portfolio of nutritious and delicious plant-based meat products

The strong advancements in nutrition have qualified the fourth generation Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef products to be recognized by the nation’s leading health organizations, including the American Diabetes Association’s evidence-based nutritional guidelines for its Better Choices for Life program and being included in a collection of heart-healthy recipes certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program. Additionally, the new products have received Good Housekeeping’s coveted Nutritionist Approved Emblem which assesses food products based on specific nutritional criteria as well as taste, simplicity, and transparency, and are the first plant-based meat products to be Clean Label Project Certified . Developed in partnership with leading medical and nutrition experts, and designed to meet the standards of top health organizations, the making of the fourth generation Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef is being chronicled in a new documentary-style short film, Planting Change , that will be released this summer.

The debut of Beyond IV follows the expansion of Beyond Meat’s portfolio of nutritious and delicious products including Beyond Crumbles and Beyond Steak ® which are both certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program. As part of its commitment to improving human health, Beyond Meat has a first-of-its-kind multi-year agreement with the American Cancer Society to advance research on plant-based meat and cancer prevention.

"We’re proud to create products that allow you to Eat What You Love®, like a juicy, delicious, sizzling burger, while offering health and environmental benefits to the consumer. We know that health is a top driver for the plant-based meat category, and with the advancements in taste and nutrition of our new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, we’re giving consumers a really compelling reason to make the switch,” said Akerho (AK) Oghoghomeh, Chief Marketing Officer, Beyond Meat.

Ready to try the new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef for yourself? Find delicious recipes, cooking videos and more inspiration on the Beyond Meat website , with a new Beyond Meat cookbook expected to be released this summer. The new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef in eye-catching gold packaging are rolling out now at major grocery chains nationwide including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts and more, visit the Beyond Meat store locator to find the location nearest you.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

