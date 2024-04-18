Glenn N. Iosue Joins CDM Smith as an Environmental Services Business Leader

Wayne, Pa., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith is excited to welcome Glenn N. Iosue, PE, BCEE, who joins CDM Smith as an environmental services business leader. Iosue is an expert in soil and groundwater remediation. His versatile expertise includes both in situ and ex situ remediation, chemical oxidation and reduction, bioremediation and other innovative approaches to remediate challenging sites. He has successfully remediated sites with petroleum impacts, CVOCs, emerging contaminants such as PFAS and other contaminants of concern. Iosue has 27 years of environmental experience in helping clients on hundreds of impaired sites from small to large-scale multi-million-dollar projects, and has developed effective technical solutions for Fortune 500 companies, industrial and commercial facilities and government agencies. In his new role, Iosue will position CDM Smith to win remediation work and contribute significantly to our firm’s strategic environmental pursuits.

Through his collaboration with multi-disciplinary teams, Iosue has managed numerous projects at both active and abandoned facilities and installations throughout the United States. One of Iosue’s most notable projects completed was at a $3.8M Superfund site. This was a former manufacturing facility with hazardous and toxic waste. Iosue and his team successfully executed an expedited remediation within a four-month timeline and within the budget requested. Through this success, follow on task orders were awarded while establishing a strong client relationship for years to come.

On another project, losue helped a client achieve 99% reductions of PFOS and PFOA from 91,400 ppt to < 50 ppt in one month with in situ remediation. In the 1980s, AFFF was used to extinguish a large tire fire. As a result, the surrounding environment and community were impacted by PFAS contaminants and the quality of the private drinking wells in particular were impacted. The unique remedial application that Iosue and his team used for this contaminated site was colloidal activated carbon, which was introduced into the bedrock fractures to create a purifying Brita filter effect.

Iosue has a bachelor’s in bioenvironmental engineering from Rutgers University. He holds Professional Engineer licenses in several states and is a Board-Certified Environmental Engineer with a specialty in environmental sustainability.

“We are excited for Glenn to join our team and bring his extensive knowledge to help our clients with their environmental challenges,” says Tom Schoettle, senior vice president. “The need for environmental services continues to expand for our clients. Glenn’s environmental background and expertise will greatly support our growth.”

“CDM Smith has a phenomenal culture," said Iosue. "With exceptional and visionary leadership, client-focused technical excellence and very talented employees with long-term careers, I'm excited to join a firm that offers unmatched and superior services.”

