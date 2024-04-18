Zero Hash to provide strategic participation in MIT’s Bitcoin Expo to drive crypto innovation

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform, today announced its strategic participation in the MIT Bitcoin Expo, the longest-running collegiate conference focused on blockchain technology, on April 20 - 21.



As a sponsor, Zero Hash’sFounder and CEO Edward Woodford, an MIT alumnus, will deliver a keynote presentation titled "Bringing BTC to the People, Not People to BTC." Zero Hash is bringing crypto to the people, through its embeddable crypto and stablecoin infrastructure that now powers companies including Stripe, Shift4 and Interactive Brokers.

Zero Hash is sponsoring the event's annual hackathon, challenging 40+ student teams to build applications leveraging the Bitcoin and the Lightning Network. The first place team will be awarded $5,000 in cash, along with $50,000 in Zero Hash launch credits* and the runner-up shall receive $25,000 in credits.

"As an alum of MIT, I’m looking forward to being back to where I started my own entrepreneurial journey in crypto and to support the next generation of MIT entrepreneurs who are building the future innovations in the crypto and stablecoin industry,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash. “The theme of this year’s expo, ‘Scaling Up’, is aligned with Zero Hash’s own mission of accelerating adoption. Global innovators and crypto-native startups alike have scaled on our crypto and stablecoins infrastructure - we are excited to be part of the day 0 infrastructure of the next wave of ideas that will be seeded at this event.”

Zero Hash also provides infrastructure for Universal Money Addresses (UMAs) , a technology built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network - UMAs make sending money as easy as sending an email or text. “Zero Hash provides turnkey technical and regulatory infrastructure which accelerates adoption of crypto, the Lightspark team is excited to partner with them to deliver innovative solutions to our customers. As one of the founders of the MIT Cryptoeconomics Lab back in 2017, it is exceptionally rewarding to see see former MIT Alumni and current students build the future together,” said Christian Catalini, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Lightspark, former Founder, MIT Cryptoeconomics Lab and Research Scientist at MIT.

“We’re delighted to have Edward Woodford join MIT Bitcoin Expo and to learn more of his own entrepreneurial journey in crypto, which started at MIT,” said Thomaz Nascimento, Hackathon co-Director of MIT Bitcoin Expo. “As part of the Expo, we will once again hold a hackathon. We’re pleased that Zero Hash has made a significant contribution to the prize pool to support the next wave of start-up innovation in the crypto space.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer crypto and stablecoin powered products.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

Zero Hash Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero. Zero Hash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. Zero Hash does not provide any securities services and is not a custodian of securities, including security tokens, on behalf of customers.

*Zero Hash launch credits are credits that may be applied to future Zero Hash implementation and support fees. Launch credits are non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternative is offered and are subject to terms and conditions, including the requirement that the winner becomes an approved Zero Hash customer and meets all required onboarding standards and is able to prove their identity. Any prize may subject the winner(s) to tax obligations. Zero Hash will not withhold any taxes from any prize, and winners must seek their own independent tax advice.