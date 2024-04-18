Carahsoft and Arcadus Partner to Bring Digital Twins and 3D Spatial Data Solutions to Government Agencies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and RESTON, Va., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadus, a technology leader in the digital twin/3D spatial data market serving the Public Sector, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Arcadus’ Master Government Aggregator®, making Arcadus’ digital twin solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“Through our partnership with Carahsoft, we are excited to provide Government agencies and regulated industries with access to advanced solutions for easily creating 3D digital replicas of any space,” said Javan Clark, Founder and CEO at Arcadus. “With just a smartphone or compatible camera, virtually anyone can scan and automatically render a photorealistic, dimensionally accurate and annotatable 3D model within minutes, and at a fraction of the cost of conventional spatial data solutions. What organizations can do with these digital twins is truly game-changing, and we’re looking forward to partnering with Carahsoft, an organization with proven capability to bring innovative solutions to Government agency and regulated industry customers.”

Arcadus offers digital solutions tailored for Public Sector organizations across the entire facility lifecycle. This includes use cases such as:

Real Estate & Facilities Management (Design, Construction, Maintenance, Operations, Assets)

Public Safety (Pre-plans, Crime Scenes, Investigations & Courtroom Presentations)

Simulated Training Environments (Within an exact replica of YOUR OWN buildings & spaces)

Health, Safety, Environment & Sustainability (Risk Management & Mitigation, Energy conservation)

Arcadus provides agencies with the flexibility to either deploy self-managed solutions or leverage Arcadus’ fully managed alternatives. Existing customers include Federal agencies, State and Local building departments, police and fire departments, schools, utilities and various other regulated and enterprise organizations that require secure and compliant digital twin solutions.

“Through our partnership with Arcadus, Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to providing streamlined access to advanced tools for the creation of digital twins of outdoor and indoor spaces,” said Lacey Wean, Director of Geospatial Solutions at Carahsoft. “The digital twin is a topic that is garnering a lot of attention lately, and we’re pleased to have this relationship with Arcadus to bring proven and impactful 3D modeling solutions to solve real agency challenges in the built world.”

Arcadus’ 3D/digital twin products and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Arcadus team at Carahsoft at (844) 722-8436 or Arcadus@Carahsoft.com.

About Arcadus

Arcadus is a leading provider of 3D/digital twin products and services to the public sector. As our company name suggests, we provide a sound and durable bridge to help our customers progress to an improved way of doing business and deliver on their mission. Specifically, we serve Federal agencies, state and local governments, regulated industries, and NGOs. Arcadus’ time-tested and demonstratable approach leverages digital twins and other advanced technology to help organizations combine and evolve their physical world to the virtual world. We achieve desired outcomes for our customers using affordable, high-value, and low-risk solutions that apply technology in innovative, effective, and tangible ways.

