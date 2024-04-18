RICHMOND, Va., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Injury Law announces the conclusion of its brand association with "Big Al" effective May 1, 2024. Moving forward, all advertisements for Virginia Injury Law will be prominently linked to “CAR CRASH? CALL CHRISTIAN at 1-800-CRASH-VA”.



The decision to part ways with the "Big Al" brand stems from a desire to alleviate confusion and reinforce the firm's identity under the leadership of Attorney Christian Simpson. As the largest Black-owned injury firm in Virginia, Virginia Injury Law has garnered trust and recognition over the years. Christian Simpson, CEO and Managing Attorney of Virginia Injury Law expressed his perspective on this transition:

Christian Simpson, CEO and Managing Attorney of Virginia Injury Law , commented "Our journey with the 'Big Al' brand has been invaluable in establishing our presence, but it’s time to streamline our message. We want our clients to know exactly where to turn when they need us most, without any ambiguity. This shift reinforces our commitment to providing reliable and accessible legal support."

Clients are urged to update their contact information to reflect the new hotline number, 1-800-CRASH-VA, to ensure seamless communication. Existing clients seeking immediate assistance are advised to call 804-644-8888 for expedited service.

While the "Big Al" brand may continue to feature in advertisements across Virginia, it's essential to note that these promotions do not pertain to Attorney Christian Simpson or Virginia Injury Law. The firm remains dedicated to serving clients with the same level of professionalism and expertise they have come to expect since its inception in 2015.

About Virginia Injury Law:

Virginia Injury Law is currently the largest Black-owned personal injury firm in Virginia, offering unwavering support to individuals impacted by car accidents across the state. Our seasoned attorneys boast a track record of success, coupled with an unyielding dedication to client satisfaction. With a focus on providing compassionate support and vigorous representation, we guide individuals and families through the complexities of personal injury claims. From skillful negotiation to zealous litigation, Virginia Injury Law is committed to securing the optimal outcome for every client.

