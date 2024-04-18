Thomas Saykaly joins Carofin to lead its commercial real estate banking efforts

BREVARD, N.C., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carofin and Carolina Financial Securities (collectively “Carofin”) are pleased to announce that Thomas Saykaly has joined the firm as a Managing Director to lead Carofin’s commercial real estate banking efforts.



“Carofin offers capital solutions to private commercial real estate operators, developers, corporate owner/occupier, and CRE investment funds, whether debt, equity, or hybrid capital opportunities through our broad network of high-net-worth accredited investors, family offices and institutions,” noted Bruce V. Roberts, Carofin’s C.E.O. “Thomas will draw upon his real estate capital markets expertise to deliver both domestic and offshore investors the potential for above market returns relative to the associated risks that these investments can often provide.“

“Carofin’s competitive advantage is its ability to raise capital at the operating company, portfolio, project and fund level,” commented Mr. Saykaly. “I intend to leverage the firm’s broker-dealer syndication capabilities and try to custom-tailor the optimal capital stack. This will enable CRE clients to pursue their objectives, whether that funds company growth, portfolio expansion and acquisitions, developments and recapitalizations, or new investment funds.”

Over the past 20 plus years, Mr. Saykaly has advised on and executed over $3 billion in commercial real estate, operating company, and start-up venture capital assignments with firms such as CBRE, the Kuwait Investment Office, Lakefront Futures and Options, and C5 Advisors. He has spent much of his extensive career in the real estate sector evaluating and implementing investment and capital transactions – often in complex situations with multiple moving pieces that do not fit nicely into any standard capital funding box.

Mr. Saykaly received an MBA in corporate finance from Bentley Graduate School of Business.

Carolina Financial Group (CFG), Carofin’s and CFS’s parent company, is a private investment bank that structures investments and raises critical capital for small to medium-sized businesses seeking growth capital, as well as CRE financings, in the U.S. Carofin and CFS have raised over $1.1B since 1997 across more than 200 private transactions.

Media contact:

Nash Roberts

nroberts@carofin.com

828-393-0088 x602