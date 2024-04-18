World Metastatic Prostate Cancer Drug Landscape Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 90+ Companies and 110+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metastatic Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 90+ companies and 110+ pipeline drugs in metastatic prostate cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Metastatic Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I and preclinical. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Metastatic Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs



FP-001: Foresee PharmaceuticalsFP-001 is a long-acting gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist being developed as Leuprolide Mesylate for Injectable Suspension. It is under development by Foresee Pharmaceuticals and ScinoPharm Joint Venture and is currently in Phase III stage for the treatment of Prostate Cancer. The drug candidate is being developed in different dosage formulations and depending on them, they are in different stages of development.



Relugolix: Myovant Biosciences Relugolix (Pre-registration) is the Myovant's lead product candidate and is an orally available small molecule, non-peptide gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH or luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH)) antagonist, with potential antineoplastic activity. Relugolix competitively binds to and blocks the GnRH receptor in the anterior pituitary gland, which both prevents GnRH binding to the GnRH receptor and inhibits the secretion and release of both luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH).



Atezolizumab: Genentech Atezolizumab (Tecentriq, Phase III) is a novel, anti-PDL1 targeted prescription cancer immunotherapy. It is monoclonal antibody derived from the Chinese hamster ovary cells by recombinant DNA technology. Atezolizumab works by binding to PD-L1 receptor expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells and thereby leads to the prevention of binding of PD-L1 receptor to other proteins namely as B7.1 and PD-1. This process leads to the release of PD-1/ PD-L1 mediated inhibition of the immune response, and also causes the activation of anti-tumor immune response without inducing the antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). As stated by the company, this mode of action may eliminate the stop sign that gives the signals to inactivate T-cells. Tecentriq may also affect normal cells.



Darolutamide: Bayer Darolutamide (Phase III) is an orally administered second generation androgen receptor (AR) antagonist that has a unique chemical structure designed to block the growth of cancer cells through binding to the AR with high affinity and inhibiting the receptor function. In preclinical studies, darolutamide and its main circulating metabolite are active also in known AR mutants (ex W742L, F877L), and have been found to have negligible blood-brain barrier penetration.



DCVAC/PCa: Sotio DCVAC is an autologous immunotherapy manufactured from a patient's white blood cells. It is composed of autologous Polyinosinic-Polycytidylic activated dendritic cells pulsed with killed LNCaP prostate cancer cell line. Sotio is currently leading following trials for the treatment of

Metastatic prostate cancer:

Phase III: Randomized, Double Blind, Multicenter, Parallel-group, Phase III Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of DCVAC/PCa Versus Placebo in Men with Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Eligible for 1st Line Chemotherapy

Phase I/II: Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Immune Activation of the Combination of DCVAC/PCa, and ONCOS-102, in Men with Advanced

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer

Ipatasertib: Roche Ipatasertib is an orally administered small molecule, potent, novel, selective ATP-competitive, selective AKT inhibitor which is designed to target and bind to the adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-binding pocket of the 3 activated isoforms of AKT, potentially inhibiting downstream signaling. Ipatasertib is being investigated in combination with various treatment modalities (e.g., anti-hormonal therapy, chemotherapy). It acts as serine/threonine protein kinase Akt (protein kinase B) with potential antineoplastic activity. Currently, Roche is investigating ipatasertib as part of a combination with Zytiga (abiraterone acetate; Johnson & Johnson/AstraZeneca) in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, previously untreated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients.



Metastatic Prostate Cancer: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Metastatic Prostate Cancer drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Metastatic Prostate Cancer



There are approx. 90+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Metastatic Prostate Cancer. The companies which have their Metastatic Prostate Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Pre-registration phase include, Foresee Pharmaceuticals and Myovant Biosciences.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Metastatic Prostate Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Metastatic Prostate Cancer.

In June 2020, Myovant Sciences announced Priority Review and FDA acceptance of New Drug Application for once-daily, oral relugolix for Advanced Prostate Cancer

In February 2019, Foresee Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive license agreement with Accord Healthcare. An exclusive license agreement for the commercialization of Foresee Pharmaceutical's (6576.TWO) novel FP-001 program (leuprorelin depot), Leuprolide Mesylate Injectable Suspension (LMIS) ready-to-use subcutaneous depot formulations has been granted to Accord Healthcare.

In January 2019, Sosei Group Corporation, announced that it has been notified by its strategic alliance partner AstraZeneca that it has reached a clinical development milestone with its partnered next generation immuno-oncology candidate AZD4635, triggering a US$15 million payment from AstraZeneca.

In 2018, Novartis has completed the acquisition of Endocyte, a US-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing radioligand and CAR-T therapies for cancer treatment.

In January 2019, Telix Pharmaceuticals accelerated the Prostate Cancer therapy program and announced the strategy update for the TLX591 (prostate therapy) program. Under this acceleration, Telix is potentially able to accelerate its antibody-directed prostate cancer radiotherapy program by approximately two years.

In 2019, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for niraparib, an orally administered poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with BRCA1/2-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have received prior taxane chemotherapy and androgen receptor-targeted therapy.

In 2019, ARV-110, has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) whose disease has progressed after treatment with two or more systemic therapies.

Foresee Pharmaceuticals is utilizing its proprietary Stabilized Injectable Formulation (SIF) platform technology for the development of FP-001 as a subcutaneous injection. Based on its differentiated profile, company is planning to penetrate the fast growing global prostate cancer market via key strategic collaborations such as a commercial partnership in the U.S. and out-licensing in other key territories such as Europe, Japan, China and emerging markets. This technology enables the development of tailor-made controlled release drug delivery systems for small molecules, peptides, and proteins and also satisfies an otherwise unmet need in drug delivery.

Sotio utilizes active cellular immunotherapy (ACI) Technology platform, entitled DCVAC, for personalized treatment of prostate, ovarian and lung cancer. The Sotio DCVAC platform uses the patient's own immune cells activated in vitro to reinforce the immune response to tumor cells.

