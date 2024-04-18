Discover the APFC (APF Coin) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of APFC(APF Coin) on its platform in the Innovation Zone and the APFC/USDT trading pair started from 2024-04-09 10:00 (UTC).







About APFC

APFC is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 250 million coins. APF Coin (APFC) offers investors a stable and secure opportunity to invest in agriculture. As the digital currency of APF Digital Agrifund CR, a subsidiary of APF Group, APFC is backed by the expertise and track record of APF in agricultural land investments.

Founded in May 2020, APF Group has quickly established itself as a reputable player in the real estate market, specializing in agricultural land. Leveraging its experience and industry knowledge, APF focuses on identifying undervalued land with promising potential for future yields. With a portfolio manager boasting recognition as the best real estate broker in the country, APF has completed over 1,400 successful transactions, delivering an average gross yield of around 20% per annum.

APF's approach is grounded in responsiveness to market demand and changes in macroeconomic and legislative conditions. By partnering with a real estate agency and utilizing an extensive database of potential buyers, APF effectively markets agricultural land, ensuring a steady stream of interested parties.

The launch of APFC aligns with APF's mission to offer stable and conservative investments backed by modern technology. Through the sale of APFC tokens, investors gain access to a unique opportunity to participate in the APF Digital Agrifund CR project. These funds will be utilized to acquire agricultural land and invest in agriculture, food, and related industries, driving sustainable growth in the sector.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM, expressed his warm thoughts regarding the listing of APFC on the exchange, emphasizing the significance of agricultural investments in today's market landscape. He remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome APFC to XT.com, as it represents a unique opportunity for investors to engage with the agricultural sector through digital assets. Investing in agriculture not only offers financial returns but also contributes to the vital task of ensuring food security and promoting environmental sustainability."

About APF Coin

APF Group stands at the forefront of innovation in agricultural investments, revolutionizing the way investors engage with the sector. Established as a family-owned company primarily focused on investments in agricultural land in the Czech Republic, APF Group boasts a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries dedicated to various aspects of agricultural investment.

Under the leadership of Founder Andrea Mičulková, APF Group has strategically expanded its operations, encompassing subsidiaries such as APF Venture Capital CR s.r.o., APF Agricultural Land CR s.r.o., APF Alternative Fund CR s.r.o., and APF Agriland Private CR s.r.o., among others. This diverse portfolio enables APF Group to leverage expertise across multiple domains, driving innovation and maximizing investment opportunities.

Central to APF Group's vision is the APF Digital Agrifund CR project, aimed at combining the benefits of digital assets with investments in agricultural land. Through the issuance of APFC tokens, APF Group provides investors with a secure avenue to participate in this innovative project, contributing to the growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.



