Global Wafer Fabrication Equipment Market Forecasts 2024 to 2029, Featuring LAM Research, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions, Tokyo Electron, Pacifica Partners, Hitachi High-Technologies and KLA-Tencor

The wafer fabrication equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period to reach US$96.395 billion by 2029, from US$65.664 billion in 2022.







Market Drivers:

Growing demand from the consumer electronics industry



Semiconductor wafer fabrication finds diverse applications in the consumer electronics sector, spanning audio/video devices and various forms of entertainment products, including televisions, smartphones, pagers, copiers, and automotive components. The typical process involves multiple chemical steps to create semiconductor devices.



The escalating demand for consumer electronics and devices is significantly driving the expansion of the fabrication equipment market. In 2022, U.S. imports of cellular phones reached 178 million units. Additionally, the market is experiencing growth due to increased investments in research and development as well as a focus on product innovation.



Innovation in semiconductor technology



Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been rolled out across industry verticals like research, healthcare, high-tech, and consumer electronics. To support AI-integrated circuits, improvements in semiconductor architectures have been urged to speed the movement of data in and out of memory with increased power and more efficient memory systems.



Apart from AI, other innovations in the form of gravitational wave detectors, battery-free sensors for the medical industry, mobile CMOS imagers, MEMS Vibrational Energy Harvesters for IoT, etc., rely on semiconductor technologies extensively. These novel innovations are factoring into the market for wafer fabrication equipment.



Market Restraint:

Huge investments



Although the fabrication equipment market is witnessing growth, factors such as the requirement of very specific raw materials, state-of-the-art machinery requirements, and huge investments bring challenges to emerging market players, thus restricting the growth of the market.



The global wafer fabrication equipment market is segmented by equipment type into oxidation systems, diffusion systems, epitaxial reactors, photolithography equipment, and others.



The global wafer fabrication equipment market is categorized by equipment type, including oxidation systems, diffusion systems, epitaxial reactors, photolithography equipment, and other miscellaneous equipment. Oxidation systems play a crucial role in generating a thin oxide layer on the silicon wafer surface, achieved through high temperatures and the introduction of oxygen or steam. Diffusion systems are responsible for incorporating dopant atoms into the silicon wafer, thereby modifying its electrical conductivity.



Epitaxial reactors facilitate the deposition of a single-crystal silicon layer on the wafer surface, enabling the creation of transistors. Photolithography equipment is instrumental in shaping the desired circuit layout onto the wafer using light and a photosensitive resist material. The "Others" category encompasses a diverse array of equipment utilized in various wafer fabrication processes.



APAC is anticipated to hold a significant share of the wafer fabrication equipment market.



By geography, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to show the fastest growth rate in the market. This is attributed to the development of foundries in China, Japan, and Taiwan and the increasing demand for consumer electronics.

Market Segmentation:

By Equipment Type

Oxidation Systems

Diffusion Systems

Epitaxial Reactors

Photolithography Equipment

Others

By Size

50 mm-100 mm

100 mm-200 mm

200 mm-300 mm

300 mm-450 mm

By Geography

Americas USA Others

Europe Middle East and Africa Germany France Israel Others

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Taiwan Others



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $65.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $96.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

LAM Research Corporation

SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd

Tokyo Electron Limited

Pacifica Partners Inc

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

KLA-Tencor Corporation

