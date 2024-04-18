RadNet’s Delaware Imaging Network Announces Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Mammography Service at Milford Walmart

MILFORD, Del., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its MammogramNow™ initiative in Milford, Delaware, which opened in December of 2023. The event will be held on Saturday, April 20, at the Walmart Supercenter in Milford, Delaware. As a tenant in the Milford Walmart Supercenter (NYSE:WMT), MammogramNow delivers essential breast screening services, provided by a team of board-certified radiologists and highly-trained technologists from RadNet’s Delaware Imaging Network. This facility promotes breast health in Milford and offers walk-in screening mammograms in a convenient and accessible setting. Screening can be completed in just 15 minutes.



Where: Walmart Supercenter | 939 N Dupont Boulevard, Milford, DE 19963

When: April 20, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony with remarks to begin at 1 p.m.



Who: Celebrities, state, and local elected officials

Sheryl Swoopes | RadNet spokeswoman, basketball Icon, and WNBA superstar

Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long | State of Delaware

The Honorable Eric Buckson | Delaware State Senator, District 16

The Honorable Bryan Shupe | Delaware House of Representatives, District 36

Robert J. Scott | Kent County Fourth District Commissioner

Mayor Archie Campbell | Milford, Delaware

Andrea Harvey | Senior Manager, Everyday Services at Walmart



Basketball legend and WNBA superstar Sheryl Swoopes, a spokesperson for RadNet's nationwide cancer screening program, will attend the event in Milford on Saturday. This collaboration aims to raise awareness of the benefits of screening, with an emphasis on health equity and improving access to high-quality care.

“Reflecting on my journey, I've come to appreciate the profound impact accessible healthcare services can have on local communities. Growing up in a small town similar to Milford, I recognize the critical importance of readily available screening services,” said Swoopes. “I’m proud to lend my voice to this important initiative and am committed to advocating for underserved communities to have increased access to life-saving preventive care.”

"With the support of Sheryl Swoopes, our MammogramNow initiative will help those women without access to breast cancer screening services to receive their annual screening mammograms. I believe that this initiative will ultimately save lives,” said Dr. Howard Berger, CEO and Founder of RadNet.

For more information on the Saturday event, or on RadNet’s nationwide screening initiative, please visit http://www.radnet.com/delaware-imaging-network/ or visit the Walmart Supercenter in Milford, Delaware.

