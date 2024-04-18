Bepirovirsen for Chronic Hepatitis B Drug Pipeline Report 2024: 7MM Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insights 2019-2032

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bepirovirsen Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about bepirovirsen for chronic hepatitis B in the seven major markets and China. A detailed picture of the bepirovirsen for chronic hepatitis B in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan, and China for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the bepirovirsen for chronic hepatitis B.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the bepirovirsen market forecast analysis for chronic hepatitis B in the 7MM and China, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in chronic hepatitis B.



Drug Summary



Bepirovirsen (GSK3228836) was discovered by and jointly developed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Bepirovirsen is one of the ASO HBV programme assets in-licensed by GSK from Ionis Pharmaceuticals in August 2019. It is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) designed to specifically recognize the RNA that the hepatitis B virus uses to replicate itself in the infected liver cells (hepatocytes) and make the viral antigens (proteins) that facilitate chronicity of the disease by helping to avoid clearance by the immune system. The ASO recruits the liver's enzymes to eliminate the RNA by digesting it to an inactive form.

The subsequent reduction in the levels of the RNA results in a decrease in both the virus and the production of viral antigen (HBsAg) by the hepatocytes, which can be measured by a drop in the HBV DNA and antigen levels in the circulating blood. Bepirovirsen has the additional property of stimulating immune responses via toll-like receptor 8 (TLR8), which may help the immune system to achieve durable clearance of the virus from circulating blood.



Currently, it is being evaluated in Phase III (NCT05630820) and two Phase II (NCT04544956; NCT04676724) clinical trials for this drug in patients with active CHB. Recently, it has completed a Phase II (NCT04449029) study. The results showed that treatment with bepirovirsen resulted in sustained clearance of HBsAg and HBV DNA in patients on concurrent nucleoside/nucleotide analogs (NA) and patient not-on-NA therapy.



Bepirovirsen Analytical Perspective

In-depth Bepirovirsen Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of bepirovirsen for chronic hepatitis B in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan, and China. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.



Bepirovirsen Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of bepirovirsen for chronic hepatitis B covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for chronic hepatitis B is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence bepirovirsen dominance.

Other emerging products for chronic hepatitis B are expected to give tough market competition to bepirovirsen and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of bepirovirsen in chronic hepatitis B.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of bepirovirsen from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the bepirovirsen in chronic hepatitis B.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Bepirovirsen Overview in Chronic hepatitis B

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Bepirovirsen Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Bepirovirsen in Chronic hepatitis B

5.2. 7MM and China Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Bepirovirsen in the 7MM and China for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Bepirovirsen in the United States for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.2. Market Size of Bepirovirsen in Germany for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.3. Market Size of Bepirovirsen in France for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.4. Market Size of Bepirovirsen in Italy for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.5. Market Size of Bepirovirsen in Spain for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.6. Market Size of Bepirovirsen in the United Kingdom for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.7. Market Size of Bepirovirsen in Japan for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.8. Market Size of Bepirovirsen in China for Chronic hepatitis B



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5ewu8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.