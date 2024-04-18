ABA 2024 Convention Wraps Up with Resounding Success

Washington, DC, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recently-concluded American Bakers Association's 2024 Convention in Scottsdale, AZ, was its most successful to date, drawing in nearly 500 industry professionals, bakers, and suppliers.



"As the curtains close on the annual Convention, we celebrate not just the success of this event, but the collective triumph of the commercial baking industry,” said Eric Dell, ABA’s President and CEO. “Our Convention served as a dynamic platform for business connections, innovation, and executive thought leadership. Through insightful discussions and invaluable networking opportunities, we have paved the way for a future defined by innovation and growth. With the new strategic plan charting the course, ABA remains steadfast in our commitment to empowering and championing the baking industry, and this year’s Convention was another step in that direction."



One of the standout features of the Convention was its unwavering focus to serve as a trusted conduit for business connections. The number of first-time attendees more than doubled from previous years, a testament to the power of collaboration and community building. "Networking is a lifeblood for our industry. It fosters innovation and builds the community needed to tackle our challenges together," emphasized Bill Quigg, newly appointed ABA Chair, who is President and CEO of Richmond Baking.



In addition to the leadership transition, information-packed business sessions, and networking events like golf and pickleball, this year's Convention reiterated the industry’s commitment to community service. The ‘Bakers Give Back’ initiative, in partnership with Phoenix Rescue Mission, was a highlight, resulting in more than 1,000 hope totes packed and donated to the local unhoused community.

"From the thought-provoking sessions and the productive networking events to our community service efforts, everything we've done was to empower our members and advance our industry," said Samantha Moore, Senior Director of Meetings and Education. "We look forward to reconvening with the baking community in 2025 at the Waldorf Astoria in Orlando, Florida from March 23-26."



The 2024 Fly-In and Policy Summit will take place June 11 to 14 in Washington, DC, scheduled alongside FTRAC and NextGenBaker.



For more information on the ABA's work and future events, please visit https://web.cvent.com/event/7fc169ac-73e3-4f8c-9aed-f87a35012978/summary.