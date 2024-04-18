AD109 for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Drug Research Report 2024: Market Size, Forecasts, and Emerging Insights 2019-2032 - Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AD109 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about AD109 for Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the AD109 for OSA in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the AD109 for OSA.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the AD109 market forecast analysis for OSA in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in OSA.



Drug Summary



AD109 is a first-in-class, oral pharmaceutical combination dosed once daily at bedtime, designed to treat OSA patients across a broad spectrum of disease severity. AD109 combines a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI), atomoxetine, with a novel NCE selective antimuscarinic, aroxybutynin. The investigational drug is designed to be safe, effective, and convenient, addressing the key limitations of the current standard of care treatments.



AD109 has completed early-stage clinical trials. In a Phase II trial, patients with mild through severe OSA, AD109, had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful difference from placebo in the patients' hypoxic burden (HB), which was the study's primary endpoint. The company planned to initiate Phase III in 2022, but no further updates exist.



In addition to AD109, the company has a few other drugs in the pipeline for OSA, such as AD504 and some undisclosed programs. Year back (during 2021-2022), they also had AD036, AD275, and AD128 in their pipeline for OSA. The AD109 program is supported by additional clinical data collected with AD036, which consists of the norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor atomoxetine combined with the antimuscarinic, racemic oxybutynin.



AD109 Analytical Perspective

In-depth AD109 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of AD109 for Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.



AD109 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of AD109 for OSA covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of AD109?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to AD109 in Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the AD109 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to AD109 for OSA?

What is the forecasted market scenario of AD109 for OSA?

What are the forecasted sales of AD109 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to AD109 for OSA?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of OSA?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. AD109 Overview in OSA

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. AD109 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of AD109 in OSA

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of AD109 in the 7MM for OSA

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of AD109 in the United States for OSA

5.3.2. Market Size of AD109 in Germany for OSA

5.3.3. Market Size of AD109 in France for OSA

5.3.4. Market Size of AD109 in Italy for OSA

5.3.5. Market Size of AD109 in Spain for OSA

5.3.6. Market Size of AD109 in the United Kingdom for OSA

5.3.7. Market Size of AD109 in Japan for OSA



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



