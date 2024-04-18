Artisan Bakery Market To Reach USD 141.3 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Consumer awareness and demand for high-quality breads drive the industry growth.

The artisan bakery market has been significantly propelled by the increasing consumer demand for healthier and more natural food products. Consumers are becoming more mindful of their food's ingredients and actively seeking products crafted with wholesome, minimally processed ingredients. Artisan bakeries address this demand by utilizing high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and traditional baking techniques, perceived as more natural and nutritious.

Moreover, the popularity of artisanal and specialty food items has further bolstered the demand for artisan bakeries. Consumers are searching for unique and authentic culinary experiences, which artisan bakeries deliver through handcrafted baked goods and distinctive flavor offerings.

The artisan bakery market offers ample opportunities for innovation and product diversification. With evolving consumer preferences, artisan bakeries can seize emerging trends, such as plant-based and gluten-free baked goods. Artisan bakeries can differentiate by integrating distinctive ingredients and flavors and catering to niche markets. Moreover, the increasing appetite for artisanal breads, pastries, and desserts within the food service sector, including restaurants and cafes, presents a promising avenue for the growth of the artisan bakery market.

Segmentation Overview:

The artisan bakery market has been segmented into type, distribution channel, and region.

Breads and rolls will register a substantial market share in the forecast period.

Based on type, the artisan bakery market is segmented into breads & rolls, cakes & pastries, cookies, tortillas, and others. Breads and rolls hold a significant share of the artisan bakery market's type segment. This can be attributed to the growing consumer preference for artisanal and freshly baked bread, driven by perceived health benefits, unique flavors, and the desire for high-quality, locally sourced products.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets account for a significant market share

Based on distribution channel, the artisan bakery market is segmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, departmental stores, and traditional grocery stores. Hypermarkets & supermarkets hold a substantial share of the distribution channel segment of the artisan bakery market. This is because these large retail outlets offer a wide variety of artisan bakery products under one roof, catering to the convenience and preferences of a broad consumer base.

Artisan Bakery Market Report Highlights:

The artisan bakery market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2032.

The growing demand for natural and healthy products drives the artisan bakery industry in the forecast period.

Europe accounts for a significant market share in the forecast period owing to its rich culture and high spending on food.

Some prominent players in the artisan bakery market report include Tartine Bakery, Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo, Flowers Foods Inc., Lantmännen Unibake, Puratos Group, GAIL’s Bakery, Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., Associated British Food Plc., Premier Food Plc., Fuji Baking Group Co. Ltd., Rich Products Corporation, and others.

