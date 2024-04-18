Global Laboratory Glassware Market Size To Exceed USD 5.35 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.19%

New York, United States , April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Laboratory Glassware Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.55 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.35 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.19% during the projected period.





Laboratory glassware refers to various types of equipment that are applied in scientific work and are typically manufactured from borosilicate glass. Borosilicate is an inert and acid-resistant material but is vulnerable to alkaline substances with a pH value of 9 or greater. It has widespread application in scientific laboratories. It is used to perform specific tasks in experiments, analyses, and research including chemistry, biology, physics, and environmental sciences. There are diverse market applications of laboratory glassware in the fields of pharmaceutical manufacturing, environmental analysis, food and beverage testing, academic and educational laboratories, and forensic analysis. The increasing emphasis on environmental testing and analysis promotes the market demand for laboratory glassware. Further, technological enhancement positively affects the laboratory glassware market. The scope of scientific research and technological advancement across multiple sectors promoting the laboratory glassware market. On the contrary, the lack of funds for research activities and the brittle nature of glass resulted in restraining the global laboratory glassware market.

Global Laboratory Glassware Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Pipettes, Storage Containers, Flasks, Petri Dishes, and Others), By End User (Research and Academic Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries, Contract Research Organizations, Food and Beverage Industry, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Brick & Mortar, and E-commerce), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The pipette segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on product, the global laboratory glassware market is segmented into pipettes, storage containers, flasks, petri dishes, and others. Among these, the pipettes segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The increasing use of glass pipettes and pipette tips in academic institutes and research laboratories for precision liquid handling augmented to enhance the market in the pipette and pipette tips segment.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global laboratory glassware market is segmented into research and academic institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, contract research organizations, food and beverage industry, and others. Among these, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. Drug discovery in the pharmaceutical industry needs accurate liquid handling, sample preparation, and experimentation with controlled conditions. In biotechnology industries, monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins enhance the market demand for laboratory glassware.

The brick & mortar segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global laboratory glassware market is segmented into brick & mortar, and e-commerce. Among these, the brick & mortar segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. Brick & mortar fulfills the market demand for laboratory glassware at high volume for institutional purposes. In addition, the ease of accessibility of laboratory glassware in brick & mortar platforms for academic and pharmaceutical applications uplifts the market growth in the brick & mortar segment.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest share over the forecast period. The presence of major key players and a well-developed healthcare sector propel the market growth in the North American region. Further, consumer’s high disposable income and rising healthcare expenditure are expected to increase the laboratory glassware market in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising R&D activities and high healthcare expenditure are responsible for enhancing the market growth in the region. Additionally, increasing government support and technological advancements by the leading market players in the region likely to expand the laboratory glassware market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global laboratory glassware market are Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Gerresheimer AG, Borosil Limited, Sartorius AG, Astraglass Innovations, Crsytalgen, Inc., DW Life Sciences, TECHNOSKLO Ltd., METTLER TOLEDO, Quark Glass, Hamilton Glass, Eagle Laboratories Glass Company LLC, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Borosil subsidiary acquired Goel Scientific Glass Works. Borosil Limited has signed a binding share purchase agreement (SPA) through its subsidiary to acquire an initial 90.17 % stake in Goel scientific Glass Works Limited, among the oldest scientific glassware companies in the country.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global laboratory glassware market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Laboratory Glassware Market, Product Analysis

Pipettes

Storage Containers

Flasks

Petri Dishes

Others

Global Laboratory Glassware Market, End User Analysis

Research and Academic Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Contract Research Organizations

Food and Beverage Industry

Others

Global Laboratory Glassware Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Brick & Mortar

E-commerce

Global Laboratory Glassware Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



