Global Advanced Batteries Market Report 2024: Historical Data from 2018-2022 and Forecasts to 2034 with Profiles of 310+ Companies - Key Kanufacturers, Developers, and Suppliers

The Global Market for Advanced Batteries 2024-2034 covers the whole range of advanced battery technologies utilized in markets including Electric Vehicles and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Grid Storage and Stationary Battery markets.

Advanced, rechargeable batteries with very efficiency are a key technology enabling improved energy generation and storage for a wide range of applications. Their use will accelerate progress towards sustainable and smart solutions to current energy problems.

This market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced battery market to 2034. It covers all advanced battery technologies including lithium-ion, lithium-metal, lithium-sulfur, sodium-ion, aluminum-ion, redox flow, zinc-based, solid-state, flexible, transparent, printed, and more.

The report analyzes the global market by battery type, end-use market, key technologies, materials, major players, product developments, SWOT analyses, and more. It includes historical data from 2018-2022 and market forecasts to 2034 segmented by battery types and end use markets.

The report includes 311 company profiles of all the key manufacturers, developers, and suppliers of advanced battery materials, components, technologies, and recycling. Profiles include overviews, products/technologies, manufacturing capabilities, partnerships, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Introduction

2.1 The global market for advanced batteries

2.1.1 Electric vehicles

2.1.2 Grid storage

2.1.3 Consumer electronics

2.1.4 Stationary batteries

2.2 Market drivers

2.3 Battery market megatrends

2.4 Advanced materials for batteries

2.5 Motivation for battery development beyond lithium

3 Types of Batteries

3.1 Battery chemistries

3.2 LI-ION BATTERIES

3.2.1 Technology description

3.2.1.1 Types of Lithium Batteries

3.2.2 SWOT analysis

3.2.3 Anodes

3.2.4 Li-ion electrolytes

3.2.5 Cathodes

3.2.6 Binders and conductive additives

3.2.7 Separators

3.2.8 Platinum group metals

3.2.9 Li-ion battery market players

3.2.10 Li-ion recycling

3.3 LITHIUM-METAL BATTERIES

3.3.1 Technology description

3.3.2 Lithium-metal anodes

3.3.3 Challenges

3.3.4 Energy density

3.3.5 Anode-less Cells

3.3.6 Lithium-metal and solid-state batteries

3.3.7 Applications

3.3.8 SWOT analysis

3.3.9 Product developers

3.4 Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

3.5 Lithium Titanate And Niobate Batteries

3.6 Sodium-Ion (Na-Ion) Batteries

3.8 All-Solid State Batteries (Assbs)

3.9 Flexible Batteries

3.10 Transparent Batteries

3.11 Degradable Batteries

3.12 Printed Batteries

3.13 Redox Flow Batteries

3.14 Zn-Based Batteries

4 Global Market to 2034

4.1 By battery types

4.2 By end market

