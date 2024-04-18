Linear Actuators Global Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $46.8 Billion by 2030 - Enabling Industrial Automation Functions Across Multiple Verticals

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linear Actuators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Linear Actuators Market to Reach $46.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Linear Actuators estimated at US$29.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.







Electrical Linear Actuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hydraulic Linear Actuators segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Linear Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 739 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $46.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Linear Actuators, a Cutting Edge Technology Enabling Industrial Automation Functions

Global Economic Update

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Linear Actuators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Linear Actuators: Overview, Types and Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations in Rails, Tracks & Ball Bearings Help Improve Performance of Linear Actuators. Here's How

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth of Linear Actuators

Encouraging Recovery in Automobile Production, Notwithstanding the Many Challenges, Offers Hope for Players in the Value Chain Including Manufacturers of Linear Actuators: Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 through 2025

Growing Investments in Plant Automation in the Manufacturing Industry to Drive Demand for Linear Actuators

Rising CAPEX Spending on Plant Automation to Benefit Demand for Linear Actuators, Which Are the Backbone of Automation: Global Market for Factory Automation (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Recovery of the Mining and Oil & Gas Industry to Open New Growth Opportunities for Linear Actuators

Cautious Optimism & Attempts to Balance Risks & Opportunities Leads Mining Companies to Pursue Development of More Growth Options Through Mine Expansions: Global Mining Project Development Spending (In US$ Billion) as of the Year 2023

Rising Energy Demand to Benefit Oil & Gas Operations & Open a Parallel Avenue of Opportunity for Linear Actuators: Global Energy Consumption (In Exajoule) for Years 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 and 2050

Optimistic Outlook for the Construction to Sustain Demand for Electric Linear Actuators in Construction Machinery

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Strong Outlook for Construction Machinery Means Increased Demand Scope for Linear Actuators: Global Market for Construction Machinery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Smart Homes to Provide Robust Opportunities for Linear Actuators in Home Automation Systems

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes Opportunities for Linear Actuators in Enabling Simplified & Affordable Home Comfort Automation: Global Number of Smart Home Households (Million) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Mechanization of Agriculture: A Big Opportunity for Linear Actuators

Focus on Crop Productivity, Increased Reliance on Automated Machines to Drive Opportunities for Linear Actuators in Agricultural Machines: Required & Current Rate of Total Factor Productivity (TFP) Growth (In %)

Growing Investments in Autonomous Farm Equipment Bodes Well for All in the Component Value Chain Including Manufacturers of Linear Actuators (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Growing Concept of Smart Hospital & Strong Focus on Innovative Medical Devices Drive Up the Business Opportunity for Linear Actuators

Robust Military Budgets & Spending to Spur Opportunities for Linear Actuators in Military Equipment & Devices

Military Spending (In US$ Billion) & % Share of GDP by Country for the Year 2023

Smart Linear Actuators Rise in Popularity. Here's Why

Electric Linear Actuators Becomes the Actuator Technology of Choice

Pneumatic Linear Actuators Grow in Popularity. Here's Why

New Innovations Remain Crucial for Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 234 Featured)

Actuonix Motion Devices Inc

Bishop-Wisecarver Corporation

Burr Engineering & Development Company

Del-Tron Precision, Inc

DUFF NORTON AUSTRALIA

Emerson Electric, Co

Exlar Automation

Flowserve Corporation

Helix Linear Technologies

Kollmorgen Corporation

Lin Engineering, Inc.

LINAK A/S

Moticont, a motion company

Parker Hannifin Corporation

PBC Linear

Progressive Automation Inc.

REGNER

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rollon Corp.

SMC Corporation of America

TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd.

Tolomatic, Inc.

Tsubakimoto Europe B.V.

Tusk Direct, Inc.

Venture Manufacturing Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o44ub7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

