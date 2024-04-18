Global Peptide Synthesis Market Analysis and Outlook 2024: Competitive Analysis of Leading Market Players, Product Developments, Key Financial and Segmental Revenues

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Synthesis: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for peptide synthesis is expected to grow from $90.1 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $157.5 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

The key factors driving the growth of the global peptide synthesis market include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in biotech spending, development in peptide drug delivery and an increase in infectious and chronic diseases.

The report provides a detailed summary of the peptide synthesis market, with a focus on peptide therapeutics; a competitive landscape; and company profiles that include revenue, product portfolio and news in development. The report analyzes market trends and dynamics, including drivers, restraints and opportunities. This research study discusses historical year, base year and potential market size for the forecast period.

The report will enable key players, other strategists and start-ups to make informed decisions about the production, marketing and licensing of goods and services. Organizations, exporters and distributors should find the information about market development and trends useful. The segments of the market provided in the report are peptide type, applications and synthesis type. Regional market analysis is provided for all segments, and country-level analysis in some cases. Key developments and ESG information for the companies is provided based on the market.

The market is divided into segments and by application/industry as follows:



By peptide types:

Synthetic peptides.

Antimicrobial peptides.

Hormonal peptides.

Bioactive peptides.

Collagen peptides.

Others.

By application:

Cancer.

Diabetes.

Neurology.

Others (cardiology, rare diseases, etc.).

Peptide therapeutics.

Cosmetics.

Nutraceuticals.

Others (drug discovery, medical imaging).

By synthesis type:

Solid-phase.

Solution-phase.

Hybrid-phase.

For each of these areas, current products in the market are identified, measuring the market size and identifying potential market drivers. Forecasts for 2028 are attained by analyzing the current competitors' market shares for the base year of 2022.

By geographic region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. The markets in countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico and GCC countries are analyzed. For market estimates, data is provided for 2022 as the base year, with estimates for 2023 and forecast values for 2028.

The Report Includes

63 data tables and 56 additional tables

An overview of the global market for peptide synthesis

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast, and a corresponding market share analysis by product type, synthesis area, application, end-user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to major market dynamics, technological trends, latest developments in peptide production, pipeline drugs (manufactured using peptides), and future prospects

Discussion of sustainability trends and factors, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG scores, the future of ESG, case studies and the ESG practices of companies

Overview of the major vendors along with an analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Competitive intelligence on the leading market players, including their product developments, business strategies, key financials and segmental revenues

Profiles of the leading global players, including Novo Nordisk A/S., AbbVie Inc., Lilly, Novartis Ag, AstraZeneca, and Teva Pharmaceutical



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $90.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $157.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Peptide Therapeutics

Importance of Peptides

Peptide Synthesis

Trends in Peptide Therapeutics

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Developments in Peptide Drug Delivery Increase in Biotech Spending Increase in Infectious and Chronic Diseases

Market Restraints Issues in Sustainability in Synthetic Peptide Production

Market Opportunities Oral Peptide Therapeutics Opportunities in Emerging Nations



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies for Peptide Synthesis and Therapeutics Manufacturing

Advances in SPPS in Aqueous Media

Chemical Synthesis

Peptide Drug Delivery

Examples of New Developments, by Company

Nissan Chemical Corp.

Gyros Protein Technologies AB

Chapter 5 Market Analysis, by Segment

Global Market for Peptide Synthesis, by Peptide Type Synthetic Peptides Antimicrobial Peptides Hormonal Peptides Bioactive Peptides Collagen Peptides Other Products

Global Market for Peptide Synthesis, by Application Peptide Therapeutics Cosmetics Nutraceuticals Other Types of Applications

Peptide Synthesis by Synthesis Type

Solid-phase Solution-phase Hybrid-phase

Peptide Synthesis by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Top Players

Strategic Analysis

M&A Analysis

M&A Deals in 2020-2023

Flourishing Biotech Startups (2023) Neumora Therapeutics Inc. Altos Labs Affini-T Therapeutics Capstan Therapeutics Septerna Inc.



Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Peptide Synthesis Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG among Peptide Therapeutics Manufacturers

ESG Practices of Peptide Therapeutics Manufacturers

Company Profiles

Abbott

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

B. Braun Se

Lilly

Merck & Co. Inc.

Moderna Inc.

Novartis Ag

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

