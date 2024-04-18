Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Industry Business Report 2024: Market to Surpass $50 Billion by 2030 - Rise in the Construction of Smart Buildings Bodes Well

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oriented Strand Board (OSB) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market to Reach $50.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Oriented Strand Board (OSB) estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The recovery in the construction sector is expected to fuel the growth of the oriented strand boards (OSB) market. Economic volatility and dynamics in the construction market are reshaping growth patterns in the building materials sector, with planned construction projects emerging as a bright spot in 2023. In the competitive landscape, OSB holds a significant market share, with players categorized based on their market presence. The global OSB market is poised for rapid growth, driven by a myriad of applications, particularly in the construction sector.







Oriented Strand Board (OSB) / 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$19.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) / 2 segment is estimated at 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR

North America and Europe lead the global OSB market, with OSB Grade 1 being the most widely used grade type. This growth is supported by global construction spending trends, which are projected to increase steadily over the coming years.



The Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 390 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) - A Prelude

OSB vs Plywood

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth of Oriented Strand Boards Market

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign Growth Patterns in Building Materials Market

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Planned Construction Projects as Bright Spot in 2023

US Construction Outlook

Global Economic Update

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competitive Landscape

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Global Oriented Strand Board Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Myraid of Applications Drive Market Expansion

Construction Sector Dominates the OSB Market

North America and Europe Lead the Global OSB Market

OSB Grade 1 - The Most Widely Used Grade Type

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic Living to Spur Sales of Oriented Strand Board

Residential Renovations to Regain Lost Momentum Post Pandemic

Versatility, Consistency, Affordability, Excellent Shear Strength, Longer Lengths, and Sustainability Drive OSB Adoption

Increase in Infrastructure Spending to Drive Market Growth

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030

Extreme Climatic Conditions Offer a Strong Business Case for Oriented Strand Board

Global Number of Extreme Weather Events for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020

Rise in the Construction of Smart Buildings Bodes Well for Oriented Strand

Global Smart Buildings Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Improved Features & Functionality Promote OSB in Packaging Applications

Packaging Industry Trends Continue to Shape OSB Market Growth

Robust Demand for Packaged Foods Drives Use of OSB in Food Packaging Applications

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Oriented Strand Board Finds Increased Adoption in Flooring

Global Flooring Market by Type (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type

Growing Usage of OSB in Furnitures Bodes Well for Market Growth

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 59 Featured)

Arbec Forest Products Inc.

Coillte

EGGER Group

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Huber Engineered Woods LLC.

Kronoplus Limited

SWISS KRONO AG

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

RoyOMartin Lumber Company

Sonae Arauco

Tolko Industries Ltd.

West Fraser

Weyerhaeuser Company

