Stock Exchange Release Dovre Guidance For Year 2024

Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release April 18, 2024, at 5.00 pm

DOVRE GROUP PLC OUTLOOK FOR YEAR 2024

In 2024 our revenue is expected to be in the range of 185 - 210 MEUR and the Operating Profit (EBIT) is expected to be in the range of 2 - 4 MEUR.

The lower than 2023 EBIT is due to a significant one-time write-down (approx. 6 million euros) of a single renewable project in Q1. The project was technically successful but exceeded the cost budget considerably. Corrective actions have been taken and Suvic expects the remainder of the 2024 to clearly exceed the comparison period of 2023 in both revenue and EBIT.

Dovre`s Project personnel and Consulting business areas are expected to decline in both revenue and EBIT compared to 2023 due to the completion of a major project in Canada and somewhat slower activity in the Norwegian public sector.

Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group’s net sales were EUR 196.7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group’s parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website: www.dovregroup.com

