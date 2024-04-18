Global Positive Displacement Pumps Industry Report 2023-2030 - Immense Growth for PD Pumps Market to Emerge from the Sector of Water and Wastewater Treatment

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Positive Displacement Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Positive Displacement Pumps estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The competitive market presence for positive displacement pumps in 2024 is categorized into strong, active, niche, or trivial for players worldwide. Innovations and advancements in the industry are highlighted, alongside global market prospects and outlook, as well as market restraints.

Reciprocating Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rotary Pumps segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The analysis includes types of positive displacement pumps, with a breakdown of sales for reciprocating pumps and rotary pumps. End-use sectors such as oil & gas, chemicals, water treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others are explored. Regional analysis indicates the breakdown of sales for developed and developing regions, with major regions and countries ranked by value CAGR for 2022-2030.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The North American market is expected to experience growth, particularly in the power generation and oil & gas sectors. Recent market activity and select global brands are also discussed, providing a comprehensive overview of the positive displacement pumps market.



The Positive Displacement Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 647 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Outlook

Competitive Scenario

Positive Displacement Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Select Innovations & Advancements

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Market Restraints

Analysis by Type

World Positive Displacement Pumps Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Reciprocating Pumps, and Rotary Pumps

Analysis by End-Use

World Positive Displacement Pumps Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Positive Displacement Pumps Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Strong Growth of Power Generation and Oil & Gas Sectors to Drive Growth in the North American Market

An Introduction to Positive Displacement Pumps

Types of Positive Displacement Pump

Limitations of PD Pumps

Positive Displacement vs. Centrifugal Pumps: The Difference

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bourgeoning Industrialization and Manufacturing Sector Fuel Demand for Positive Displacement Pumps

Thrust Towards Digitalization and Automation across Industries Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

Global Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Positive Displacement Pumps for Oil & Gas Industry Driving Market Demand

Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023

Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In '000 Barrels per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Oil and Gas is Facing the Challenge of Transformation

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2023

Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal Measure for Positive Displacement Pumps in the Global Oil Refining Market

With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid Fuels, Oil Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil Shake Up Marks the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy: Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In 000 Barrels Per Day) by Type for the Years 2019 Through 2023

Cornering a Large Percentage of New Refining Capacity Additions, Developing Regions & the USA Emerge as Lucrative Pockets of Growth for Positive Displacement Pumps in the Oil Refining Sector: Global Gross New Refining Capacity Additions & Expansions (In 000 Barrels Per Day) by Region for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a Fillip to Positive Displacement Pumps Demand

Demand for Seal-Less Pumps Witness Robust Surge

Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Positive Displacement Pumps

Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse

Applications of Water Reuse

Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water Reuse

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for Positive Displacement Pumps

Water & Wastewater Industry: Focus on Infrastructure Development Drives Demand

Immense Growth for PD Pumps Market to Emerge from the Sector of Water and Wastewater Treatment

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Positive Displacement Pumps Usage in Food & Beverage Industry

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Industrialization of Food & Beverage Processing Creates Ample Market Growth Opportunities.

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Positive Displacement Pumps in the Food Processing Sector

Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Positive Displacement Pumps

Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk Powder, and Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and Developing Countries for 2017 and 2026

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth

