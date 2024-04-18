APAC mPOS (Mobile POS) Market Share Hardware Analysis 2024, with Focus on Apple, Zebra, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Dell, HTC, Motion Computing and NEC

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia/Pacific (APAC) mPOS (Mobile POS) Market Share - Hardware - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The move to mobile POS (mPOS) for associates is the single fastest adopting trend we have seen since the rush to get stores Internet-enabled. This research looks specifically at those mobile devices being used for POS functions. How big is this market? How fast is it growing? Which vendors are winning? What screen format should you write the software for? This research will tell you.



This product provides shipments and installed base on a quarterly and annual basis for vendors such as Apple, Zebra, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Dell, HTC, Motion Computing, NEC and many others for use of mobile devices for POS, an area that is exploding in retail. It includes data on screen size formats and operating platforms.

The report distinguishes between retail hardened devices and consumer grade devices. This is a very data intensive product and can go as deep as shipments by segment by region by operating system or screen size. It includes historical data and projections forward for the next 6 quarters by vendor.



The sizing includes research that is inclusive in retail store locations and chains as well as what is installed for the mPOS with data from the following countries:

China

Japan

India

Australia/New Zealand

South Korea

Vietnam

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Other Asia/Pacific

