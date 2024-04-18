Global Automatic Checkweigher Market Report 2023-2030: Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift, Growing Significance in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Checkweigher - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automatic Checkweigher Market to Reach $335.9 Million by 2030
The global market for Automatic Checkweigher estimated at US$249.4 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$335.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Standalone Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$207.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Combination Systems segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Automatic Checkweigher market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|485
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$249.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$335.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automatic Checkweigher - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Checkweighers: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Automatic Checkweighers
- Types of Automatic Checkweighers
- Hardware Description of Automatic Checkweighers
- Checkweighers Support Tolerance Schemes & Data Collection Strategies
- Key Applications of Checkweighers
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Type
- Analysis by Technology
- Analysis by End-Use
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control Applications
- Improving Productivity through Checkweighers
- Common Problems Stymieing Broader Uptake of Automatic Checkweighers
- Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of Future
- Technological Innovation in Digital Smart Processing
- Expanded Capabilities of Checkweighers Make Them Essential to Enhance Productivity
- Accuracy Remains Critical for Automatic Inline Checkweigher
- Food Manufacturing Industry: Smart Checkweighers Keep Losses Under Control
- Automatic Checkweighers Bear a Symbolic Relationship with Food Manufacturers
- Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Drive Demand for Automatic Checkweighers
- Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Uptake of Checkweigher in Health Food Industry
- Robots Finally Take Off in the Bakery Processing Market
- Automatic Checkweigher Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery Products Industry
- Increasing Demand for Food Packaging Fuels Growth of Automatic Checkweighers in Packaging Industry
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Spike in Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Food Boosts Packaging Demand
- Factors with Strong Implications for Packaging Demand
- Sustainable Packaging Becomes Important for Brands
- Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift with Advanced Checkweighers
- Growing Significance of Automatic Checkweighers in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Increased Usage of Automatic Checkweighers in the Pharmaceutical Industry Augur Well for the Market
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2023
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
- Growth in Personal Care Products & Cosmetics Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth
- Global Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
- Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
- Chemical Processing: Automatic Checkweighers Play Critical Role to Maintain Standard Weight Configurations
- Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Automatic Checkweighers
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019-2025
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 67 Featured)
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
- Anritsu Corporation
- A&D Company, Limited
- ACG Worldwide
- Bizerba SE & Co. KG
- Heat and Control, Inc.
- Loma Systems
- Minebea Intec GmbH
- Imanpack Packaging and Eco Solutions SpA
- Ishida Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xo75od
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment