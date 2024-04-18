Global Automatic Checkweigher Market Report 2023-2030: Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift, Growing Significance in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Checkweigher - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automatic Checkweigher Market to Reach $335.9 Million by 2030



The global market for Automatic Checkweigher estimated at US$249.4 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$335.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.







Standalone Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$207.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Combination Systems segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The Automatic Checkweigher market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 485 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $249.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $335.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Automatic Checkweigher - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Checkweighers: A Prelude

An Introduction to Automatic Checkweighers

Types of Automatic Checkweighers

Hardware Description of Automatic Checkweighers

Checkweighers Support Tolerance Schemes & Data Collection Strategies

Key Applications of Checkweighers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

Analysis by Technology

Analysis by End-Use

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control Applications

Improving Productivity through Checkweighers

Common Problems Stymieing Broader Uptake of Automatic Checkweighers

Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of Future

Technological Innovation in Digital Smart Processing

Expanded Capabilities of Checkweighers Make Them Essential to Enhance Productivity

Accuracy Remains Critical for Automatic Inline Checkweigher

Food Manufacturing Industry: Smart Checkweighers Keep Losses Under Control

Automatic Checkweighers Bear a Symbolic Relationship with Food Manufacturers

Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Drive Demand for Automatic Checkweighers

Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Uptake of Checkweigher in Health Food Industry

Robots Finally Take Off in the Bakery Processing Market

Automatic Checkweigher Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery Products Industry

Increasing Demand for Food Packaging Fuels Growth of Automatic Checkweighers in Packaging Industry

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Spike in Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Food Boosts Packaging Demand

Factors with Strong Implications for Packaging Demand

Sustainable Packaging Becomes Important for Brands

Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift with Advanced Checkweighers

Growing Significance of Automatic Checkweighers in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Increased Usage of Automatic Checkweighers in the Pharmaceutical Industry Augur Well for the Market

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2023

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Growth in Personal Care Products & Cosmetics Augurs Well for Market Growth

Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth

Global Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Chemical Processing: Automatic Checkweighers Play Critical Role to Maintain Standard Weight Configurations

Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Automatic Checkweighers

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019-2025

