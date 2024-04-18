Silica Analyzer Market Size to Reach US$202 Mn in 2031, Anticipates Fairfield Market Research

London, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global silica analyzer market is projected to reach US$202 Mn by 2031, growing from US$140.5 Mn in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 5.32% in the forthcoming years from 2024 to 2031 with growing industrial activities.



REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$140 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$202 Mn CAGR 5.32%

Integration with Advanced Digital Technologies.

The Rise of Next-Generation Analyzers. Segmentation By Type (Equipment, Consumables)

By Industry (Power Generation, Semiconductor Misc (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Water & Wastewater Treatment) Regional Coverage North America (The United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Continuous advancements in sensor technology, automation, and data analytics enhance the accuracy, reliability, and efficiency of silica analyzers. Manufacturers invest in research and development to introduce innovative features such as real-time monitoring, remote connectivity, and predictive maintenance, driving market growth.

There is a heightened focus on water quality management with growing concerns about water scarcity and pollution. Silica analyzers play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of drinking water, process water, and wastewater by monitoring silica levels and preventing contamination, thereby fueling market demand.

Silica analyzers find new applications in industries such as oil and gas, food and beverage, and pulp and paper, where silica monitoring is essential for process optimization and product quality assurance. The exploration of new applications expands the addressable market for silica analyzers.

Silica analyzers assist industries in optimizing processes, reducing waste, and ensuring regulatory compliance, aligning with sustainability goals and driving market growth.

Key Research Insights

The power generation sector is a leading consumer of silica analyzers.

The semiconductor industry is another high-growth segment for silica analyzers.

Asia Pacific boasts the largest market share.

Market growth accelerates in North America, which benefits from a significant presence of coal-fired power plants and nuclear facilities.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The Semiconductor Industry is Another High-Growth Segment for Silica Analyzers

Semiconductor manufacturing emerges as a high-growth segment.

In semiconductor manufacturing, ultra-pure water is essential for cleaning and processing components, and even trace amounts of silica can result in product defects.

The need for precise water quality monitoring tools, including silica analyzers is becoming more critical.





The Power Generation Sector is a Leading Sector in the Market

The power generation sector is a leading consumer of silica analyzers due to the critical need for maintaining water purity in steam and cooling systems.

Silica contamination can lead to scaling and corrosion, significantly impacting the efficiency and lifespan of turbines and boilers.

With the global push toward maximising operational efficiency and reducing downtime, the demand for accurate and reliable silica monitoring solutions in this sector is high.

New installations of silica analyzers are expected to rise as countries expand and upgrade their power generation capabilities to meet increasing energy demands. It can be changed for the purpose of many factors.

Key Report Highlights

There is an increased need for monitoring silica levels in various processes, driving the demand for silica analyzers as industrial activities grow.

Emerging economies present a significant growth opportunity for silica analyzer market players.

Innovating next-generation silica analyzers that offer enhanced functionalities, such as improved accuracy, lower detection limits, and greater ease of use, represents a considerable opportunity.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Market Growth Accelerates in North America

A well-established market, North America benefits from a significant presence of coal-fired power plants and nuclear facilities, all requiring silica monitoring for safe and efficient operation.

Manufacturers here cater to industries seeking not only compliance but also process optimisation through real-time silica level monitoring.

Europe boasts a mature market for silica analyzers.

Germany, a manufacturing powerhouse, is a major player due to its emphasis on technological advancements in analyzer design

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Silica Analyzer Market

Swan Analytical Instruments

HORIBA

Omicron Sensing

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mettler Toledo

KNTEC

NIKKISO

Hach

SPX Flow

DKK TOA

ABB

Waltron Group

HKY Technology

Dr. Thiedig

Electro to chemical Devices

Shanghai Boqu Instruments

