Pizza Nova opens fourth location in Oakville

Toronto, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova, Ontario's family-owned and operated premium pizza brand, announces the opening today of its fourth location in Oakville, Ontario, located at 2481 Taunton Road. To commemorate the opening, Pizza Nova will hold an official ribbon cutting, special event and community fundraiser on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The newest Pizza Nova location is owned and operated by Adjmal (AJ) Nusrat, a proud member of the Pizza Nova team for the past 22 years. This is Nusrat’s second Pizza Nova franchise.

"I first joined the Pizza Nova family as a teenager some 22 years ago,” says Nusrat. “The company's commitment to family, quality and integrity resonated with me, eventually leading me to become a franchisee. I truly fell in love with their food, the world of pizza and entrepreneurship. As an employee, and since 2012 as a franchisee, I've only grown in confidence and affection for the brand and our team. I’m happy to deliver our quality food choices to new customers in the Oakville area."

An official grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature a ribbon cutting, a balloon artist and face painting for children as well as a special promotion of medium pizzas at $5.99 (plus tax), with $1 from every pizza sold during that time going to Fare Share Food Bank Oakville.

"It is a great joy to see members of our Pizza Nova family grow," says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. "We are confident in our future precisely because we see our franchisees grow, increase their investment in us, and help our brand to serve new communities, while helping others along the way."

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

