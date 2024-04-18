Perfume Bottle Market Grows at a Steady Pace, Expected to Reach US$ 1,100.7 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The perfume bottle market foresees its current market valuation at US$ 736.5 million in 2024 and is predominantly considered to surge at a valuation of US$ 1,100.7 million by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 2.8%.



Consumer preferences change due to lifestyle evolvement, thus boosting the demand for perfume bottles. Perfume bottle manufacturers focus on innovation and customization to meet diverse consumer demands as they seek aesthetically pleasing and functional packaging that enhances the overall experience of using fragrances.

Booming environmental concerns, lead the consumers towards eco-friendly packaging solutions. The adoption of perfume bottle manufacturers and production processes reduces the carbon footprint and appeals to environmentally conscious consumers.

Cost pressure and intense competition pose a substantial threat to perfume bottle manufacturers. Maintenance of competitive pricing while meeting quality standards and offering innovative designs can strain profit margins.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Under end use type, the Eau de Toilette (EDT) is accounted to hold a market share of 65.4 % in 2024.

Spain is estimated to register at a CAGR of 2.4% by 2034.

France experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 3% by 2034.

Based on material, the glass segment is accounted to hold a market share of 74.3% in 2024.

“The consumers prefer exquisite pleasing and innovative packaging and widely seek unique and visually appealing fragrances where the design and presentation of perfume bottles become important factors influencing purchasing decisions,” comments a Future Market Insights analyst”.- Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the perfume bottle market comprises multinational corporations, niche packaging suppliers, and emerging players. Key factors that augment competition include innovation in design and materials, sustainability initiatives, and strategic partnerships. Players vie to differentiate offerings and capture market share in the dynamic fragrance packaging industry.

Some of the key developments are:

In October 2023, Silgan Dispensing unveiled Replay, a novel refillable fragrance solution crafted from eco-friendly plastic. The innovative design marked a significant step towards sustainable packaging in the fragrance industry.

In July 2023, Vitro Glass Containers inaugurated its new furnace at its plant in Toluca, which will boost its capacity to serve the perfumery and liquor segments by more than 50 percent.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global perfume bottle market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the perfume bottle market is segmented based on Material (Glass, Plastic), Capacity (Less than 100 ml, 101 to 250 ml, 251 to 500 ml, Above 500 ml), End Use (Eau de Parfum EDP, Eau de Toilette (EDT), Eau de Cologne, Eau Fraiche) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 736.5 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 1,100.7 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 2.8 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Material

Capacity

End Use

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Groupe Pochet

SGD Pharma

Vitro Packaging

HEINZ-GLAS

Gerresheimer

Piramal Glass Zignago Vetro

Saver Glass

Bormioli Luigi

Stolzle Glass

Pragati Glass

Key Segments

By Material:

Glass

Plastic

By Capacity:

Less than 100 ml

101 to 250 ml

251 to 500 ml

Above 500 ml

By End Use:

Eau de Parfum EDP

Eau de Toilette (EDT)

Eau de Cologne

Eau Fraiche

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

