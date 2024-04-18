Global Anti-hypertensive Drug Market Size To Exceed USD 50 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 7.18%

New York, United States, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anti-hypertensive Drug Market Size is to Grow from USD 25 Billion in 2023 to USD 50 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.18% during the projected period.





Hypertension is a long-term medical condition that involves persistent elevation of arterial blood pressure. According to the estimates, hypertension is the major cause of premature death worldwide. The consumption of unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco, and alcohol leads to hypertension-associated risk factors like kidney diseases, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, and other cardiovascular diseases that are responsible for the rising prevalence of hypertension over the past few years. As per WHO's estimation of May 2021, about 1.13 billion consumers are suffering from hypertension globally. The proper intake of anti-hypertensive medication is a central point for the management of hypertension and reduces the relative risk of stroke and other cardiovascular disease events. There are many classes of anti-hypertensives, which lower blood pressure by different modes of action. Thus, the type of medication used depends on the overall health condition and extent of blood pressure. The increasing cases of hypertension-associated diseases increase the prevalence of hypertension which in turn growing the demand for anti-hypertensive drugs. The growing awareness and initiatives by government and private organizations are likely to escalate the market growth of anti-hypertensive drugs. The increasing number of geriatric patients is considered to be the prominent factor for boosting the anti-hypertensive drug market. The rising R&D of antihypertensive drugs is expected to thrive the market opportunity of anti-hypertensive drugs. On the contrary, the associated side effects of anti-hypertensive drugs likely hinder the anti-hypertensive drug market. Further, the lack of awareness about hypertension therapeutic regimes in developing countries restrains the market growth of anti-hypertensive drugs in that region.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Anti-hypertensive Drug Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (Diuretics, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, Beta-blockers, Alpha-blockers, Renin inhibitors, Calcium Channel Blockers, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, E-commerce websites, Online Drug Stores, and Others), By Condition (Primary and Secondary hypertensive), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The calcium channel blockers segment dominates the market with the highest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic class, the global anti-hypertensive drug market is segmented into diuretics, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, beta-blockers, alpha-blockers, renin inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, and others. Among these, the calcium channel blockers segment is dominating the market with the highest revenue share through the forecast period. Calcium channel blockers the effective anti-hypertensive drug that reduces calcium flux into cells leading to dilation of blood arteries and having fewer side effects as compared to other types of anti-hypertensive drugs. Amlodipine, a calcium channel blocker helps to prevent future heart diseases and prevent chest pain and angina.

The hospital pharmacy segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the projected period.

Based on the distribution channels, the global anti-hypertensive drug market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, e-commerce websites, online drug stores, and others. Among these, the hospital pharmacy segment is witnessing significant growth through the projected period. Hypertensive drugs are mostly prescribed by specialized healthcare professionals available in hospitals augmenting the growth of the antihypertensive market. Hospital pharmacies usually stock a wide range of medicine and the availability of hypertension management devices. Thus, hospital pharmacy is the most convenient segment of the antihypertensive drug market, which leads to the rising market growth in this segment.

The primary hypertension segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the projected period.

Based on the condition, the global anti-hypertensive drug market is segmented into primary and secondary hypertension. Among these, the primary hypertension segment is witnessing significant growth through the projected period. About 90-95% of hypertensive cases are the primary type of hypertension due to growing nonspecific lifestyle and genetic factors among the patients. Primary hypertension is characterized by the elevation of blood pressure above 140/90 mmHg due to obesity, family history, and an unhealthy diet with unclear etiology.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. North America holds a significant market share for anti-hypertensive drugs due to the rising prevalence of hypertension in the region. There is a need for rapid and accurate diagnosis of hypertension with its treatment increasing the market demand. The advancement in healthcare infrastructure and management of disease prognosis in the region driving the anti-hypertensive market.

Europe region is expected to grow a rapid pace during the forecast period. The rising initiatives by government and private organizations and increasing awareness regarding hypertension are growing the market in Europe. Further, the growing anti-hypertensive drug market in Germany and UK contributes to escalating market growth in Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global anti-hypertensive drug market are Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca Plc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Medtronic Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Bayer AG, Noden Pharma DAC, and Others Key Players.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Korea Hanmi launched a high-blood pressure blockbuster drug Amosartan in China under the brand name Meiyaping. Amosartan is a combination of Amlodipine camsylate (Calcium channel blocker) and Losartan potassium (Angiotensin II receptor blocker).

In December 2021, Dr Reddy Laboratories launched a drug Valsartan tablet to treat high blood pressure, and heart failure in the US market. The Valsartan tablet is the generic therapeutic equivalent of Diovan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker.

