Urinary Catheters Market Size Set for Revenue Worth US$55 Billion by 2031, Says Fairfield Market Research

London, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global urinary catheters market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of urological disorders worldwide.



According to a report from Fairfield Market Research, the market is expected to register a modest CAGR of 3.61% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. The report reveals that the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and advancements in catheter technologies are key factors propelling market expansion.

The global urinary catheters market is expected to reach US$55 Bn by 2031 and the growth is fueled by an increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and bladder cancer. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures and technological innovations in catheter materials and design are further accelerating market growth.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2024 US$42.9 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2031 US$55 Bn CAGR 3.61% Growth Drivers Rising Prevalence of Urinary Conditions

Advancing Catheter Technology

Growing Number of Hospitalisation Cases, and Surgeries Segmentation By Product (Intermittent Catheter, Indwelling (Foley) Catheter, External Catheter)

By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Retention, Prostate Gland Surgery, Spinal Cord Injury, Others) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

“The global urinary catheters market is poised for significant growth driven by increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of urological disorders. The development of antimicrobial catheters and other innovative technologies will play a pivotal role in shaping the market's future,” states a senior analyst at Fairfield Market Research.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for growth in emerging markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, where healthcare infrastructure is rapidly improving and demand for advanced medical devices is increasing,” adds the analyst.

Key Research Insights

Hospitals and clinics dominate the end-user segment, while homecare settings are gaining momentum with the growing adoption of self-catheterization.

Intermittent catheters dominate the market due to their ease of use and safety. However, indwelling catheters and external catheters also hold a significant market share.

Application in urinary incontinence is the dominant segment due to its rising prevalence.

North America holds a major share of the global urinary catheters market, whereas Europe, and Asia Pacific gear up for lucrative prospects.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

1. High Preference for Intermittent Catheterisation

The increasing preference for intermittent catheterisation among patients with urinary retention or neurogenic bladder dysfunction drives demand.

Intermittent catheters offer benefits such as reduced risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and greater patient autonomy.

Manufacturers continually innovate in the design and materials of intermittent catheters, aiming for improved ease of use, comfort, and safety.

Features such as hydrophilic coatings, compact packaging, and pre-lubricated catheters enhance patient experience and satisfaction.

Intermittent catheters are increasingly used in homecare settings due to factors such as ageing populations, rising healthcare costs, and advancements in telemedicine. This trend presents new opportunities for manufacturers.

2. Indwelling/Foley Catheters with High Demand

Indwelling or Foley catheters are fundamental in hospital settings, especially for patients requiring continuous drainage of urine during surgery, critical care, or postoperative recovery.

Manufacturers focus on developing Foley catheters with advanced features to minimize the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs), including antimicrobial coatings, hydrophilic surfaces, and closed drainage systems.

There is growing demand for specialty Foley catheters tailored for specific patient populations, such as those with latex allergies or anatomical variations, providing healthcare providers with customized solutions.

3. External Catheters for Male Urinary Incontinence

External catheters, also known as condom catheters, are increasingly used to manage male urinary incontinence, offering a non-invasive and discreet alternative to traditional catheterization methods.

Manufacturers innovate in the design and materials of external catheters to prioritize skin health and patient comfort.

Skin-friendly adhesives, breathable materials, and secure fitment mechanisms enhance user experience.

Key Report Highlights

Innovations such as antimicrobial coatings, hydrophilic surfaces, and digital health technologies like smart catheters with sensors are improving patient comfort, reducing infection risk, and enhancing catheter performance.

The trend towards minimally invasive urological procedures drives demand for specialized catheters, such as intermittent and suprapubic catheters, reflecting a broader shift towards patient-centric healthcare.

Market players can differentiate their products by developing catheters with enhanced antimicrobial properties and anti-adhesion coatings to prevent biofilm formation, prioritizing patient safety and outcomes.

Emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East offer significant growth opportunities due to rising healthcare expenditure and increasing prevalence of urinary disorders, providing potential for strategic partnerships and long-term success.

Insights into Regional Analysis

1. North America Maintains Leadership

North America leads the market due to advanced medical facilities, a skilled medical workforce, and widespread access to urinary catheters.

The significant portion of the population within the senior age bracket, susceptible to urinary disorders, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies, fuels high demand in the region.

2. Europe Grows Significant Strong Regulations and High Awareness

European markets prioritize patient safety through strict regulations ensuring that only high-quality, biocompatible, and sterile catheters reach the market.

Europeans possess a high level of awareness regarding urinary problems and treatment options, contributing to a ready market for catheters.

3. Asia Pacific Leverages a Paradigm Cultural Shift

Asia Pacific is experiencing an economic boom, leading to a burgeoning middle class with more disposable income for healthcare investments, including those requiring urinary catheters.

Traditional stigma surrounding medical procedures is fading in the region, leading to a growing acceptance of treatments like catheter use for urinary issues, further propelling market growth.

Key Companies in Global Urinary Catheters Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hollister Incorporated

Coloplast Group

Cook Medical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Medtronic plc

ConvaTec Group plc

Wellspect HealthCare (DENTSPLY SIRONA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

