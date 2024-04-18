Platinum Market is Predicted to Garner a Value of US$9.9 Bn in 2030, Reports Fairfield Market Research

London, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global platinum market size is expected to secure a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. The market is predicted to hit a revenue of US$9.9 Bn by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of US$ 6.9 Bn in 2022.



The platinum market is a segment of the precious metals industry that revolves around the mining, refining, trading, and utilization of platinum. Platinum is a rare and valuable metal with various industrial, investment, and jewellery applications.

Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/platinum-market/request-sample

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$6.6 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$9.9 Bn CAGR 5.3% Growth Drivers The Growing Demand for Vehicles in Emerging Markets

Increasing Use of Jewelry in Platinum

Expanding Automotive Industry Segmentation By Source (Primary, Secondary)

By Application (Automotive, Jewellery, Industrial, Investment) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The long-term outlook for the platinum market remains positive, driven by the expanding automotive industry, increasing environmental regulations, and technological advancements in catalysis and fuel cell technology.

The platinum market is a dynamic and multifaceted industry shaped by supply-demand fundamentals, technological innovation, investment trends, and environmental considerations. Platinum is an essential component of proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFCs), which are used to produce renewable energy. The demand for platinum in fuel cell catalysts rises as the green energy industry develops, particularly in hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Platinum's significance in enabling clean energy technology is anticipated to grow as governments and industries throughout the world move towards more environmentally friendly and sustainable energy sources. Platinum-dependent innovations may result from increased investment in research and development related to green energy.

For More Industry Insights Read: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/platinum-market

Key Research Insights

The industrial segment is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate of the platinum market.

The automotive category dominated the industry in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the platinum market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the significantly growing platinum market region.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The Automotive Segment is Dominant in the Market

The automotive segment dominated the market in 2022. Due to the increased usage of commodities in the production of car catalytic converters.

Automotive vendors have been under increasing pressure from regulatory agencies to improve their fuel efficiency while lowering overall pollution emissions.

The domination of this market is mostly due to the substantial demand for platinum from the automotive industry, particularly in nations with high levels of automobile production like Europe, China, and North America.

The industrial category is expected to expand substantially during the forecasted period. Investors are paying more attention as platinum prices continue to decline.

Primary Platinum Dominant over Secondary Counterpart

The primary segment dominated the market in 2022. This includes platinum obtained by mining.

Most of the market's supply of primary platinum is produced, which is primarily supported by large-scale mining activities in nations like South Africa, Russia, and Zimbabwe.

Key Report Highlights

Platinum has diverse applications across industries, including automotive, jewelry, chemical, petroleum, and healthcare sectors.

The demand for platinum in fuel cell catalysts rises as the green energy industry develops.

Strict emissions control standards drive demand for platinum in catalytic converter





Insights into Regional Analysis

Europe to Witness the Significant Growth in Sales in the Forthcoming Years

The platinum market is anticipated to expand a notable rate in Europe.

The region saw stagnant demand between 2019 and 2021 due to geopolitical and Brexit-related uncertainty. It did, however, observe a good trend in 2021 due to the rising demand for diesel hybrid automobiles.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) presented data showing a 47.0% rise in hybrid car production in 2019.

Europe is making significant investments in hydrogen as a source of sustainable energy.

Asia Pacific Tops on Account of Exploding Auto Markets

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the platinum market during the projected period due to the presence of nations with strong auto industries, such as India, China, and Japan.

It is possible that the installation of new regulatory standards, like BS-VI in the Indian car industry, will encourage manufacturers to cut back on pollutant emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Strong investor demand for the product is another important factor in fostering regional growth. According to a World Gold Council survey, the Chinese "Gen-Z" prefers diamond and platinum jewellery over gold jewellery items.

A significant fraction of the population will belong to this category in the upcoming years. As a result, the market that was examined will experience an increase in demand for platinum jewellery.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Platinum Market

Eastern Platinum

Eurasia Mining PLC

Vale SA

Anglo American Platinum Ltd.

Implants Platinum Ltd.

Sibanye-Stillwater

Norilsk Nickel

Asahi Holdings, Inc.,

Northam Platinum Ltd.

Chimet Spa

Heesung Pmtech

Heraeus Holding

Hindustan Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Global Platinum Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Source Coverage, By Application Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and By Company): https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/platinum-market

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter