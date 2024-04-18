Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size to Reach US$2.6 Bn in 2031, up from US$1.8 Bn attained in 2024

London, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global hydrophobic coatings market is growing at stable rate and estimated to value at US$2.6 billion by the end of 2031. This growth, estimated at a CAGR of 5.39% during the projection period from 2024 to 2031 with growing consumer preference for self-clearing surfaces in various applications.



Hydrophobic coatings are materials designed to repel water, preventing water absorption and promoting self-cleaning properties. They are applied to various surfaces to enhance durability, corrosion resistance, and ease of maintenance. Hydrophobic coatings find applications in automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics, and consumer goods industries, among others.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2031 Market Size in 2024 US$1.8 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2031 US$2.6 Bn CAGR 5.39% Growth Drivers Increasing Consumer Awareness About the Benefits of Hydrophobic Coatings

Advancements in Nanotechnology

Increasing Demand for Water-Resistant And Durable Coatings Across Various Industries Segmentation By Type of Substrate (Glass, Metal, Concrete, Plastic Polymer, Ceramic, Fabric, Others)

By Type of Coating (Polysiloxanes, Fluoroalkylsilane,Phosphonates, Other)

By End Use (Building and Construction, Electronics, Optical Devices, Automotive and Transportation, Medical and Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Others) Regional Coverage North America (the United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The global hydrophobic coatings market has experienced growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding. Factors such as increasing demand for durable and easy-to-clean surfaces, growing applications across industries, and advancements in coating technologies drive market growth.

Continuous innovation in coating formulations, nano-coating technologies, and surface modification techniques enhances the performance and durability of hydrophobic coatings, expanding their applications.

The hydrophobic coatings market is expected to witness sustained growth driven by advancements in coating technologies, expanding applications across industries, and increasing awareness of the benefits of hydrophobic surface.

Key trends such as the development of eco-friendly coatings, customization of coatings for specific applications, and integration of smart coatings with self-healing properties are expected to shape the market's future.

Key Research Insights

North America dominates the market led by the United States.

Europe is a prominent regional market for hydrophobic coatings.

The automotive sector is a significant consumer of hydrophobic coatings





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Aerospace Sector Remains a Key Consumer Industry

Hydrophobic coatings play a crucial role in enhancing the performance and durability of aircraft surfaces in the aerospace industry. These coatings are applied to aircraft exteriors, wings, engines, and critical components to repel water, prevent icing, and reduce drag.

By minimising water accumulation on aircraft surfaces, hydrophobic coatings contribute to fuel efficiency and aerodynamic performance, ultimately reducing operating costs for airlines.

Automotive Sector Stands at the Forefront of Adoption

The automotive sector is a significant consumer of hydrophobic coatings due to their ability to protect vehicles from water damage, corrosion, and enhance aesthetics.

Manufacturers are incorporating hydrophobic coatings in various automotive components like windshields, exteriors, and interior surfaces with increasing consumer demand for high-performance vehicles.

Key Report Highlights

Hydrophobic coatings found applications in a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, building.

The hydrophobic coatings market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by technological innovations, expanding application areas.

Increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of hydrophobic coatings is driving demand in end-use industries.





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Leads the Market by Holding Significant Share

North America holds a significant share in the hydrophobic coatings market due to the presence of key players, advanced technological infrastructure, and high adoption rates in various industries.

The region's stringent regulations regarding environmental protection also drive the demand for eco-friendly hydrophobic coatings.

The increasing trend of self-cleaning surfaces in residential and commercial sectors further fuels market growth. The US dominates this market in North America, followed by Canada, and Mexico.

Factors such as increased research and development activities, coupled with rising investments in nanotechnology, contribute to the continuous expansion of the hydrophobic coatings market in this region.

The United Kingdom and Germany Dominate Europe Market

Europe is a prominent regional market for hydrophobic coatings owing to strict environmental regulations and a mature industrial landscape.

Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France lead the market due to their well-established automotive, marine, and aerospace sectors. The growing demand for eco-friendly and durable coatings in construction and infrastructure development projects also boosts market growth.

Increasing investments in research and development activities to enhance coating efficiency and performance drive market expansion.

Europe's focus on sustainable development and innovation in coating technologies further propels the adoption of hydrophobic coatings across various end-use industries.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market

NTT Advanced Technologies

Accucoat Inc.

Master Builders Solution

NeverWet, LLC

3M Company

PPG Industries

NEI Corporation

Abrisa Technologies

Precision Coating

COTEC GmbH

Nanokote

Advanced NanoTech Lab

