ISO Tank Container Market to Hit US$570 Mn by 2030 at a Healthy CAGR of 12.5%, Estimates Fairfield Market Research

The ISO tank container market size is estimated to jump from its current valuation of US$250 Mn in 2022 to US$570 Mn by 2030. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.5%, which is marked by the increasing demand for crude oil and gas.



The ISO tank container market is poised for continued growth, driven by globalization, increasing trade volumes, and the need for safe and efficient transportation of bulk liquids and gases.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$250 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$570 Mn CAGR 12.5% Growth Drivers Growth in the Chemical and Food Industries

Increased International Trade

Increasing Need For Safe And Efficient Transportation Of Bulk Liquids And Gases Segmentation By Transport Mode (Road, Rail, Marine)

By Container Type (Multi-compartment Tank, Lined Tank, Reefer Tank, Cryogenic & Gas Tanks, Swap Body Tank)

By End-use Industry (Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Gas, Miscellaneous) Regional Coverage North America (The United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The expansion of global trade and supply chains necessitates the efficient and reliable transportation of bulk liquids and gases, driving the demand for ISO tank containers.

Market players need to focus on innovation, compliance, and addressing infrastructure challenges to capitalize on growth opportunities effectively. Additionally, catering to emerging trends such as customization and lightweight materials will be crucial for maintaining competitiveness in the market.

There is a growing trend toward offering customized and specialized ISO tank containers tailored to specific applications and requirements, such as cryogenic tanks for liquefied natural gas (LNG) or refrigerated tanks for food products.

Manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance the design and functionality of ISO tank containers, including improvements in insulation, temperature control, and monitoring systems.

Key Research Insights

The chemicals industry captured the largest market share in the ISO tank container market.

Multi-compartment tanks captured the largest market share in the ISO tank container market.

North America captured the largest market share in the ISO tank container market.

Asia Pacific region is experiencing the highest CAGR in the ISO tank container market.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Chemicals Industry Captures the Notable Market Share

The chemicals industry is expected to capture the significant market share in the ISO tank container market due to its extensive use of these containers for the transportation of various chemical products.

ISO tank containers provide a safe, compliant, and cost-effective means of shipping both hazardous and non-hazardous chemicals.

With the global chemical industry continuing to expand and stringent safety and regulatory standards in place, these containers have become indispensable for chemical manufacturers and logistics providers, positioning the sector as a dominant market player.





Multi-compartment Tanks are Expected to Record the Significant Market Share

Multi-compartment tank surges ahead in the ISO tank container market. as they offer versatility and cost-efficiency.

These tanks allow for the simultaneous transportation of multiple types of liquids or gases within a single container, optimizing cargo capacity and reducing transportation costs.

Industries that require various products to be transported together, such as chemicals, benefit from multi-compartment tanks. This flexibility in accommodating diverse cargo types positions them as the preferred choice, driving their dominant market share.





Key Report Highlights

The global chemical industry's growth is a significant driver of the ISO tank container market.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Market to Grow Notably

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at notable CAGR in the ISO tank container market due to several compelling factors.

The region's significantly expanding chemical industry, driven by manufacturing and export activities, demands efficient and compliant transportation solutions.

The pharmaceutical and food industries are flourishing, requiring safe and reliable logistics for their products.

Asia Pacific's burgeoning population and urbanization drive the need for essential chemicals and goods, further boosting the market.

Increasing sustainability initiatives and the region's role in global trade contribute to the higher adoption rate of ISO tank containers.

Investments in infrastructure and intermodal transportation systems facilitate seamless container movement, positioning Asia Pacific as a high-growth market for ISO tank containers.

North America to Capture Significant Market Share

North America is expected to capture the notable market share in the ISO tank container market due to several key factors. The region boasts a robust and diverse chemical industry, which relies on ISO tank containers for the safe and efficient transport of chemicals.

The pharmaceutical and food industries in North America are growing, further increasing the demand for these containers to transport sensitive and high-value products. The well-developed infrastructure, stringent safety regulations, and strong emphasis on environmental compliance also favor the adoption of ISO tank containers.

North America's position as a leading global trade hub facilitates international trade, making it a prime market for ISO tank container operators and manufacturers.





Key Companies Profiled in the Global ISO Tank Container Market

Raffles Lease Pte. Ltd.

Bulkhaul Ltd.

Hoover Ferguson Group

Tankformator

Singamas Container Holdings

Suretank Group

Uralcryomash

Bertschi AG

Welfit Oddy

Stolt Tank Containers

Seaco Global

CXIC Group

Nantong CIMC Tank Equipment Co., Ltd.

Eurotainer

Klinge Corporation





