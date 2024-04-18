Colorado State University Global’s Teaching and Learning Programs Impact K-12 Education in Colorado

Aurora, Colo., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global), the CSU System’s fully online university, ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top provider of Online Master’s Level Education Programs in Colorado, with a mission of advancing learner professional success, is proud to share the positive impact its Master of Science in Teaching and Learning (MSTL) and Principal Licensure (PL) program completers have had on K-12 educators in Colorado. The programs’ educational and hands-on learning advancement opportunities empower educators across the state and beyond, to make a difference in their personal lives, classrooms, and communities.

A survey conducted by CSU Global of its Colorado-based program completers revealed that an impressive 91% of MSTL and PL graduates are still working within the state of Colorado, contributing to the state’s education system, and over half who completed a principal license at CSU Global are currently working in the same school district.

“We are proud to provide programs designed to equip educators with the essential skills to make meaningful impacts on schools and districts in our home state,” said Dr. Audra Spicer, Provost at CSU Global. “We understand the challenges of balancing professional responsibilities with personal commitments. That’s why we’ve created flexible programs that allow educators to advance their careers without having to step away from the classroom. Our mission is to ensure learners can pursue a degree or certificate on their schedules, making upskilling possible.”

Among the other key findings of the survey:

Of graduates across the PL pathways, 80% of CSU Global program completers have led student support initiatives, formed community relationships, or used data to drive decision-making in support of student learning.

60% of CSU Global’s MSTL and PL program completers reported holding a leadership position.

Of CSU Global program completers who completed the PL certification or the MSTL and PL, over 50% reported using or having used 100% of the program’s targeted outcomes in their work, and an overwhelming 89% of graduates reported having used at least 60% of the learning outcomes, demonstrating the practicality and relevance of the programs.

CSU Global’s programs provide students with the required experiences, skills, dispositions, and aptitudes to successfully lead in K-12 schools. What’s more, its PL program is the only 100% online program of its kind authorized by the state of Colorado. Aligned with the CO Principal Quality Standards and the English Learner Standards, the program prepares educators with the necessary skills for an assistant principal or principal role in elementary, middle, or high schools. Students gain the tools needed to coordinate daily school activities, oversee curricula, and maintain a safe and productive learning environment. Further, graduates can transfer those credits into a Master’s Degree in Teaching and Learning, reducing their time and costs to degree completion. CSU Global also provides the upskilling courses and programs needed to qualify K-12 teachers to teach dual enrollment courses in subject areas of English, Math, and History.

The MSTL equips educators with comprehensive teaching and leadership skills, delving into the design, development, and evaluation of educational programs to meet the needs of K-12 and nontraditional learners.

“My program at CSU Global provided me with a strong foundation to become a school administrator,” said CSU Global alum Jayne Berman. “As an Assistant Principal, I frequently rely on the information and experiences I gathered through the program. CSU Global helped me become well prepared to meet my career goals.”

CSU Global's programs continue to play a vital role in enhancing K-12 education in Colorado and beyond. By providing educators with upskilling opportunities and fostering leadership development, CSU Global is empowering educators to make a lasting impact on student and school district success.

