Etching Chemicals Market to Cross US$2.4 Bn at a CAGR of 6.3%, Expects Fairfield Market Research

London, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global etching chemicals market stood at US$1.6 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach US$2.5 Bn by 2030. The market revenue is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.3%.



Etching chemicals are used in various industries for the process of etching, which involves selectively removing material from a substrate to create a desired pattern or design. This process is commonly used in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs), semiconductor devices, glassware, metal parts.

Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/etching-chemicals-market/request-sample

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$1.6 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$2.5 Bn CAGR 6.3% Growth Drivers Continuous Advancements in Technology

Expansion of Automotive Electronics

Emerging Applications in Healthcare and Biotechnology Segmentation By End-use Industry (Aerospace, Electronic, Medical, Automotive, Military & Defense, Miscellaneous)

By Chemical (Ferric Chloride/Cuprous Chloride (Majorly used for stainless steel), Potassium hydroxide (For Silicone surface), Nitric Acid (Copper and Brass)

Hydrochloric Acid (Stainless steel), HNA (Silicone), Copper Sulfate (Copper and Brass), and Miscellaneous Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The trend toward miniaturization of electronic components and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables, is fueling the demand for high-precision etching chemicals and processes. Etching enables the creation of smaller and denser circuit features, allowing manufacturers to pack more functionality into smaller footprints.

Etching chemicals are used not only for traditional materials like silicon, metals, and glass but also for advanced materials such as compound semiconductors, polymers, and ceramics. The increasing demand for high-performance materials with specific properties, such as enhanced conductivity, optical transparency.

Etching chemicals play a crucial role in the manufacturing of automotive electronics, including sensors, power modules, and control units, thereby contributing to the growth of the etching chemicals market.

For More Industry Insights Read: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/etching-chemicals-market

Key Research Insights

The ferric chloride/cuprous chloride category dominated the industry in 2022.

The electronic etching chemicals segment dominate the market in 2022.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at significant rate.

North America is expected to dominate the etching chemicals market throughout the forecast period

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Electronic Etching Chemicals Category Dominant

The category of electronic etching chemicals dominated the market in 2022. The main electronic end user for etching chemicals is semiconductor fabrication.

Intricate patterns, structures, and interconnects must be fabricated using these chemicals on semiconductor wafers to manufacture microchips, integrated circuits, and other semiconductor devices.

Electrical devices like computers and smartphones depend on PCBs for their operation.

Using etching chemicals, unwanted copper is carefully removed from PCB boards to define the circuit traces and connections.

The automotive etching chemicals category is anticipated to grow fastest. The production of fine automobile parts like gears, valves, and sensors involves etching chemicals.





Ferric Chloride/Cuprous Chloride Segment Leads

The ferric chloride/cuprous chloride category is estimated to lead the global etching chemicals market during the forecast period.

These chemicals have been fundamental in the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing industry, which serves as the foundation for various electronic devices. Their efficiency and effectiveness in etching copper traces on PCBs provide manufacturers with precise control over the process, ensuring high-quality circuit designs.

The safety and environmental considerations of ferric chloride and cuprous chloride are relatively favourable, aligning with industry trends favouring greener and safer manufacturing practices.

Cost-effectiveness is another driving factor, making these chemicals a cost-efficient choice for manufacturers. They are versatile, finding applications beyond PCB manufacturing, and have adapted to meet evolving technological requirements.

Key Report Highlights

Etching chemicals play a crucial role in the manufacturing of automotive electronics, including sensors, power module.

Etching chemicals find applications beyond traditional semiconductor and electronics industries.

Manufacturers are investing in research and development to develop alternative etching chemistries with reduced environmental impact.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Notably Growing Etching Chemicals Market

Asia Pacific is known as the center of the global electronics industry.

Consumer electronics, smartphones, and automotive electronics are just a few of the many electronic items that the area manufactures. These products all rely on sophisticated etching techniques and chemicals.

India is placing more and more emphasis on using cutting-edge technologies like IoT, smart manufacturing, and AI.

Even though these technologies might not be the ones that directly drive the market for etching chemicals, they do help the electronics sector as a whole flourish, which in turn affects the demand for etching chemicals indirectly.

North America Leads the Charge in the Market

North America is expected to dominate the etching chemicals market during the forecast period. Some of the top semiconductor manufacturers and research institutions are in North America, primarily the United States.

Due to their importance in creating semiconductor devices, etching chemicals are in high demand in the region due to their significant semiconductor industry presence.

Numerous foundries, electronics manufacturing facilities, and semiconductor fabrication facilities are in the US. These facilities need a consistent and dependable supply of top-notch etching agents to maintain output.





Key Companies Profiled in the Global Etching Chemicals Market

Solvay

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

ZEON CORPORATION

Nagase ChemteX Corporation

Stella Chemical Corporation

Avantor, Inc

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

ADEKA CORPORATION

BASF SE

Entegris, Inc.

KANTO KAGAKU

SACHEM, INC.

Lam Research Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation





Global Etching Chemicals Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By End-use Industry Coverage, By Chemical Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and Leading Companies): https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/etching-chemicals-market

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter