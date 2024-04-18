Global Chloroprene Rubber Industry Research Report 2023-2030: China and Asia-Pacific Spearhead Growth - U.S. Market is Estimated at 44.5 Thousand Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chloroprene Rubber - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Chloroprene Rubber Market to Reach 385.8 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030



The global market for Chloroprene Rubber estimated at 284.1 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2023, is projected to reach 385.8 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Chloroprene rubber, also known as Neoprene, finds application across various industries due to its unique properties. The types of chloroprene rubber and their production methods are outlined, alongside structural variations in polychloroprene grades, contributing to diverse applications.



Automobile End-Use, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach 121.9 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Construction end-use segment is estimated at 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Competition among key players is analyzed, with insights into recent market activity and the competitive market presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial for players worldwide in 2023. Additionally, the Chloroprene Rubber - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 provides a snapshot of market dominance among major players.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 44.5 Thousand Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

The global market prospects and outlook highlight China and the Asia-Pacific region as leaders in chloroprene rubber market growth, driven by increasing industrial activities.



The Chloroprene Rubber market in the U.S. is estimated at 44.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 109.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Chloroprene Rubber

Types of Chloroprene Rubber

Production of Chloroprene Rubber

Structural Variations in Polychloroprene Grades

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

China and Asia-Pacific Spearhead Growth in Chloroprene Rubber Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Chloroprene Rubber - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adhesives Emerge As the Key Consumer of Chloroprene Rubber

Chloroprene Rubber Vs Other Polymers in Contact Adhesive Formulations

Global Adhesives Market Breakdown of Sales (in US$ Million) by Region/ Country for the Years 2018 and 2024

Global Adhesives Market by Application (in %): 2023

Solvent Based Adhesives Losing Ground to Green Technologies

Chloroprene Rubber Demand to Benefit from Expanding Usage in Industrial Rubber Products

Long-term Growth for CR Auto Components to Ride on Automotive Industry Dynamics

World Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022

CR in Construction Applications: Long-term Growth Prospects Remain Promising

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2021 & 2023

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Chloroprene Demand in Wire & Cable Market: Favorable Growth Outlook

Wire and Cable Market Presents Potential Growth Opportunity for Chloroprene Rubber: Global Insulated Wires and Cables Sales (in US$ Million) by Region/Country for the Years 2020 & 2027

Infection Control & Allergy Prevention Properties Foster Demand for CR Disposable Gloves

Neoprene Vs Latex & Nitrile Gloves

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

Chloroprene Rubber Finds Use in Electronics Industry

Global Consumer Electronics Industry (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Chloroprene Rubber Use as Adhesives Gains Traction in Furniture Industry

Major Furniture Manufacturing Countries Worldwide: 2023

Superior Properties to Drive Demand for Neoprene Fabrics

As the All-Purpose Rubber, Neoprene Finds Widespread Use in Industrial & Commercial Applications

Neoprene Rubber Sheets Present Compelling Opportunities for Comprehensive Spectrum of Industrial Applications

Advanced Cure Systems Allow Use of Chloroprene Rubber for Undersea Sensors

Use of Chloroprene Rubber Waste Aids Rubber Waste Recycling

Chloroprene Rubber Sheet Rolls: Product Attributes Lead to Increasing Popularity

Increasing Threat from Competing Materials

Environmental Concerns Associated with Chloroprene Rubber

Natural & Synthetic Rubber Market: A Review

Global Synthetic Rubber Production in Million Metric Tons

Typical End Uses of Major Synthetic Rubber Forms

Select Synthetic Rubber Types in Various End-Use Applications

Environmental Issues Concerning Manufacture of Rubber Products

