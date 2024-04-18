SME Education Foundation Expands Manufacturing and Engineering Opportunities to 15K Additional Michigan Students

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Michigan students will have access to new advanced manufacturing technology and training through the SME Education Foundation’s SME PRIME® program, due to an expansion of the public-private partnership between the Foundation and the State of Michigan to bolster the state’s manufacturing talent pipeline.





SME PRIME’s expansion to 16 new high schools brings the number of SME PRIME® schools in Michigan to 50, casting a wide net of exposure and access for youth to relevant hands-on manufacturing and engineering educational experiences.

Currently, there are over 620,000 manufacturing positions unfilled in the United States. This shortage is projected to grow to 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030. SME PRIME helps address this critical shortage by providing schools with tailored project-based learning programs that meet the needs of local manufacturers.





“SME PRIME paves the way for students to develop specialized skills in advanced manufacturing and puts them on a career path to make a livable wage right here in Michigan,” said SME Education Foundation Vice President Rob Luce. “We thank the state of Michigan for their partnership and trust in us to inspire, prepare, and support the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent.

Informed by private industry, SME PRIME (Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education) builds custom manufacturing and engineering programs in high schools across the country, providing equipment, curriculum, teacher training, student scholarships, and funding for extracurricular activities and program sustainability. SME PRIME is tailored to meet the needs of local manufacturers and is aligned with 40 industry recognized credentials and certifications. SME PRIME is located in 110 schools across 23 states, serving 10,000 students, and 91% of SME PRIME seniors pursue manufacturing post-graduation.

The 16 additional Michigan schools introducing SME PRIME to their students this year include:

Caledonia High School, Caledonia

COOR Advanced Technical Innovation Center, Roscommon

Davison High School, Davison

Delata Schoolcraft Intermediate School District, Escanaba

Holt High School, Holt

INVEST Roosevelt, Hazel Park

Kearsley High School, Flint

Kelloggsville High School, Wyoming

Lakeview High School, Saint Clair Shores

Lincoln Senior High School, Ypsilanti

Marshall High School, Marshall

Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center, Traverse City

Owosso High School, Owosso

Saline High School, Saline

Waverly Senior High School, Lansing

Ypsilanti Community High School, Ypsilanti

"No matter who you are, where you come from or what community you’re in, it’s important to have the tools to prepare you for your career and that is what SME PRIME ensures,” said Michigan Speaker of the House, Joe Tate. “The legislature is proud to support the State of Michigan’s manufacturing community and future leaders.”

The SME Education Foundation works closely with the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) to facilitate manufacturer participation in the assessment of local workforce needs and subsequently, the development of SME PRIME curriculum.

“This expansion of the SME PRIME program benefits Michigan manufacturers,” said John Walsh, President and CEO of the MMA. “Our manufacturing partners need ambitious, creative, and prepared young people ready to join the advanced manufacturing workforce. We are proud to advocate for our manufacturing partners – and to be a key contributor to expanding SME PRIME in Michigan.”

About SME PRIME

SME PRIME® partners private industry with academia to build custom manufacturing and engineering programs in high schools across the country, providing equipment, curriculum, teacher training, student scholarships, and funding for extra-curricular activities and program sustainability. SME PRIME is tailored to meet the needs of local manufacturers and is aligned with over 40 industry recognized certifications. SME PRIME is located in 110 schools across 23 states, serving 10,000 students, and 91% of PRIME seniors pursue manufacturing post-graduation.

About the SME Education Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of SME, the SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares, and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Established in 1979, the Foundation works to expose youth to modern manufacturing technologies, train students on relevant manufacturing processes, and award millions of dollars in scholarships annually. All Foundation programming seeks to empower youth to consider and pursue careers in manufacturing and engineering and increase engagement with historically underrepresented populations to help diversify the manufacturing industry. We continue to inspire, prepare and support the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent – now as many as 12,000 students every year. Visit smeef.org and follow the SME Education Foundation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

NOTE: High-resolution images of Rob Luce, b-roll, and selected images from current SME PRIME schools are available from SME.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99eb0a53-eea8-4fc1-b939-1d416ff66ff4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b23e510-89a9-4f7b-ad6e-f2f974c1c69d