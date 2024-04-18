Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2024 of $36.4 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.37. First quarter 2024 results compare to fourth quarter 2023 net income of $39.5 million and EPS of $1.48.

"Westamerica’s first quarter 2024 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 47 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.20 percent for the first quarter 2024. First quarter 2024 operating expenses remained well controlled at 34 percent of total revenues on a fully-taxable equivalent basis. Our consistent application of conservative loan underwriting practices resulted in relatively stable nonperforming assets totaling $1.5 million,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2024 results generated an annualized 15.2 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2024,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $66.1 million for the first quarter 2024, compared to $69.7 million for the fourth quarter 2023. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the first quarter 2024 was 4.50 percent compared to 4.52 percent for the fourth quarter 2023. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.20 percent for the first quarter 2024 compared to 0.11 percent for the fourth quarter 2023.

The Company provided $300 thousand for the allowance for credit losses on loans in the first quarter 2024. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $15.9 million at March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2024 totaled $10.1 million compared to $11.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Debit card fees declined $524 thousand from the fourth quarter 2023 to the first quarter 2024 due to recognition of an annual volume-based incentive in the fourth quarter 2023. Merchant processing services fees declined $356 thousand from the fourth quarter 2023 to the first quarter 2024 due to reduced processing volumes.

Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2024 were $26.1 million compared to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Salaries and related benefits were $430 thousand higher in the first quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023 due to seasonally higher payroll taxes, merit increases and higher welfare benefit costs.

The income tax provision (FTE) for the first quarter 2024 was $13.4 million compared to $15.7 million for the fourth quarter 2023. The fourth quarter 2023 includes a $492 thousand increase to reconcile the 2022 income tax provision to the filed 2022 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.



  Public Information April 18, 2024 
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION      
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS      
March 31, 2024      
        
1. Net Income Summary.      
  (in thousands except per-share amounts)  
    %   
  Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023  
        
 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$66,094 $69,562 -5.0%$69,738   
 Provision (Reversal      
 of Provision) for      
 Credit Losses (1) 300  (1,550)n/m  -   
 Noninterest Income 10,097  10,549 -4.3% 10,992   
 Noninterest Expense 26,099  26,210 -0.4% 25,517   
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 49,792  55,451 -10.2% 55,213   
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 13,375  15,000 -10.8% 15,745   
 Net Income$36,417 $40,451 -10.0%$39,468   
        
 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,674  26,859 -0.7% 26,662   
 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,675  26,866 -0.7% 26,664   
        
 Operating Ratios:      
 Basic Earnings Per Common Share$1.37 $1.51 -9.3%$1.48   
 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.37  1.51 -9.3% 1.48   
 Return On Assets (a) 2.24% 2.31%  2.35%  
 Return On Common Equity (a) 15.2% 19.1%  16.7%  
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.30% 4.18%  4.41%  
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 34.3% 32.7%  31.6%  
        
 Dividends Paid Per Common Share$0.44 $0.42 4.8%$0.44   
 Common Dividend Payout Ratio  32% 28%  30%  
        
2. Net Interest Income.      
  (dollars in thousands)  
    %   
  Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023  
        
 Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$69,095 $70,033 -1.3%$71,417   
 Interest Expense 3,001  471 537.2% 1,679   
 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$66,094 $69,562 -5.0%$69,738   
        
 Average Earning Assets$6,119,368 $6,665,156 -8.2%$6,251,143   
 Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 2,955,565  3,287,158 -10.1% 2,966,038   
        
 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 4.50% 4.21%  4.52%  
 Cost of Funds (a) 0.20% 0.03%  0.11%  
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.30% 4.18%  4.41%  
 Interest Expense/      
    Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.41% 0.06%  0.22%  
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 4.09% 4.15%  4.30%  
        
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.      
  (average volume, dollars in thousands)  
    %   
  Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023  
        
 Total Assets$6,525,921 $7,112,317 -8.2%$6,665,040   
 Total Earning Assets 6,119,368  6,665,156 -8.2% 6,251,143   
 Total Loans 853,553  945,864 -9.8% 873,635   
   Commercial Loans 133,422  165,360 -19.3% 139,535   
   Commercial Real Estate Loans  488,989  493,132 -0.8% 490,645   
   Consumer Loans 231,142  287,372 -19.6% 243,455   
 Total Investment Securities 5,098,539  5,548,780 -8.1% 5,182,557   
   Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,224,474  4,636,098 -8.9% 4,298,396   
   Debt Securities Held to Maturity 874,065  912,682 -4.2% 884,161   
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 167,276  170,512 -1.9% 194,951   
        
 Loans/Deposits 15.9% 15.6%  15.7%  
        
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.    
  (average volume, dollars in thousands)  
    %   
  Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023  
        
 Total Deposits$5,379,060 $6,061,923 -11.3%$5,573,281   
   Noninterest Demand  2,532,381  2,851,600 -11.2% 2,672,170   
   Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,058,292  1,233,439 -14.2% 1,085,864   
   Savings 1,691,716  1,847,428 -8.4% 1,713,803   
   Time greater than $100K 36,135  57,630 -37.3% 37,970   
   Time less than $100K 60,536  71,826 -15.7% 63,474   
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 108,886  76,835 41.7% 64,927   
   Bank Term Funding Program      
     Borrowings 62,582  - n/m  -   
   Securities Sold under Repurchase      
     Agreements 46,304  76,835 -39.7% 64,927   
 Shareholders' Equity 965,840  858,473 12.5% 938,738   
        
 Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 47.1% 47.0%  47.9%  
 Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 98.2% 97.9%  98.2%  
        
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.      
  (dollars in thousands)   
  Q1'2024   
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) /   
  VolumeExpenseRate (a)   
 Interest & Fee Income Earned:      
   Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,119,368 $69,095 4.50%   
   Total Loans (FTE) 853,553  11,413 5.38%   
     Commercial Loans (FTE) 133,422  2,385 7.19%   
     Commercial Real Estate Loans  488,989  5,911 4.86%   
     Consumer Loans 231,142  3,117 5.42%   
   Total Investments (FTE) 5,098,539  55,399 4.32%   
     Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,224,474  46,552 4.38%   
       Corporate Securities 2,114,861  14,555 2.75%   
       Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,461,182  26,700 7.23%   
       Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 252,828  1,552 2.45%   
       Securities of U.S. Government sponsored      
          entities 308,807  2,777 3.60%   
       Obligations of States and Political      
          Subdivisions (FTE) 72,569  544 3.00%   
       Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227  424 11.92%   
     Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 874,065  8,847 4.05%   
       Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 76,062  427 2.25%   
       Corporate Securities 729,273  7,816 4.29%   
       Obligations of States and Political      
          Subdivisions (FTE) 68,730  604 3.52%   
   Total Interest-Bearing Cash 167,276  2,283 5.40%   
        
 Interest Expense Paid:      
   Total Earning Assets  6,119,368  3,001 0.20%   
   Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,955,565  3,001 0.41%   
   Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,846,679  2,106 0.30%   
     Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,058,292  119 0.05%   
     Savings 1,691,716  1,917 0.46%   
     Time less than $100K 60,536  49 0.33%   
     Time greater than $100K 36,135  21 0.23%   
   Total Short-Term Borrowings  108,886  895 3.30%   
   Bank Term Funding Program      
     Borrowings 62,582  843 5.40%   
   Securities Sold under Repurchase      
     Agreements 46,304  52 0.45%   
        
 Net Interest Income and       
 Margin (FTE) $66,094 4.30%   
        
  Q1'2023   
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) /   
  VolumeExpenseRate (a)   
 Interest & Fee Income Earned:      
   Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,665,156 $70,033 4.21%   
   Total Loans (FTE) 945,864  11,834 5.07%   
     Commercial Loans (FTE) 165,360  2,760 6.77%   
     Commercial Real Estate Loans  493,132  5,627 4.63%   
     Consumer Loans 287,372  3,447 4.86%   
   Total Investments (FTE) 5,548,780  56,257 4.06%   
     Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,636,098  47,114 4.06%   
       Corporate Securities 2,350,403  16,446 2.80%   
       Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,577,260  25,006 6.34%   
       Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 304,863  1,865 2.45%   
       Securities of U.S. Government sponsored      
          entities 306,441  2,777 3.62%   
       Obligations of States and Political      
          Subdivisions (FTE) 83,914  637 3.04%   
       Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 13,217  383 11.59%   
     Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 912,682  9,143 4.01%   
       Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 101,911  547 2.15%   
       Corporate Securities 722,452  7,815 4.33%   
       Obligations of States and Political      
          Subdivisions (FTE) 88,319  781 3.54%   
   Total Interest-Bearing Cash 170,512  1,942 4.56%   
        
 Interest Expense Paid:      
   Total Earning Assets  6,665,156  471 0.03%   
   Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,287,158  471 0.06%   
   Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,210,323  458 0.06%   
     Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,233,439  94 0.03%   
     Savings 1,847,428  280 0.06%   
     Time less than $100K 71,826  50 0.28%   
     Time greater than $100K 57,630  34 0.24%   
   Total Short-Term Borrowings  76,835  13 0.07%   
   Securities Sold under Repurchase      
     Agreements 76,835  13 0.07%   
        
 Net Interest Income and      
 Margin (FTE) $69,562 4.18%   
        
6. Noninterest Income.      
  (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)  
    %   
  Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023  
        
 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts$3,470 $3,465 0.2%$3,540   
 Merchant Processing Services 2,507  2,637 -4.9% 2,863   
 Debit Card Fees 1,543  1,642 -6.1% 2,067   
 Trust Fees 794  765 3.8% 764   
 ATM Processing Fees 591  654 -9.6% 622   
 Other Service Fees 438  399 9.7% 445   
 Other Noninterest Income 754  987 -23.6% 691   
   Total Noninterest Income$10,097 $10,549 -4.3%$10,992   
        
 Operating Ratios:      
   Total Revenue (FTE)$76,191 $80,111 -4.9%$80,730   
   Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 13.3% 13.2%  13.6%  
   Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.26% 0.23%  0.25%  
   Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg.       
 Common Share (a)$11.49 $12.10 -5.0%$12.01   
        
7. Noninterest Expense.      
  (dollars in thousands)  
    %   
  Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023  
        
 Salaries & Benefits$12,586 $12,067 4.3%$12,156   
 Occupancy and Equipment 5,040  5,485 -8.1% 4,958   
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,536  2,444 3.8% 2,441   
 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,440  1,434 0.4% 1,440   
 Professional Fees 402  476 -15.5% 389   
 Courier Service 649  615 5.5% 681   
 Other Noninterest Expense 3,446  3,689 -6.6% 3,452   
   Total Noninterest Expense$26,099 $26,210 -0.4%$25,517   
        
 Operating Ratios:      
   Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.72% 1.59%  1.62%  
   Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 34.3% 32.7%  31.6%  
        
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.      
  (dollars in thousands)  
    %   
  Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023  
        
 Average Total Loans$853,553 $945,864 -9.8%$873,635   
        
 Beginning of Period Allowance for      
 Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)$16,867 $20,284 -16.8%$17,744   
 Provision (Reversal      
 of Provision) for      
 Credit Losses (1) 300  (1,550)n/m  -   
 Net ACLL (Losses) Recoveries (1,288) 775 -266.2% (877)  
 End of Period ACLL$15,879 $19,509 -18.6%$16,867   
        
 Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses  36% 138%  60%  
        
 Net ACLL Losses (Recoveries) /      
 Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.61% -0.33%  0.40%  
        
  (dollars in thousands)  
    %   
  3/31/243/31/23Change12/31/23  
 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans$15,879 $19,509 -18.6%$16,867   
 Allowance for Credit Losses on      
 Held to Maturity Securities 1  1 0.0% 1   
 Total Allowance for Credit Losses$15,880 $19,510 -18.6%$16,868   
        
 Allowance for Unfunded      
 Credit Commitments$201 $201 0.0%$201   
        
9. Credit Quality.      
  (dollars in thousands)  
    %   
  3/31/243/31/23Change12/31/23  
 Nonperforming Loans:      
    Nonperforming Nonaccrual Loans$957 $207 362.3%$401   
    Performing Nonaccrual Loans 1  7 -85.7% 2   
 Total Nonaccrual Loans 958  214 347.7% 403   
 Accruing Loans 90+ Days Past Due 525  571 -8.1% 388   
 Total Nonperforming Loans$1,483 $785 88.9%$791   
        
 Total Loans Outstanding $844,677 $938,628 -10.0%$866,602   
 Total Assets  6,464,685  6,700,471 -3.5% 6,364,592   
        
 Loans:      
 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans$15,879 $19,509 -18.6%$16,867   
 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /      
   Loans 1.88% 2.08%  1.95%  
 Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.18% 0.08%  0.09%  
        
10. Liquidity.      
        
 At March 31, 2024, the Company had $434,250 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending March 31, 2025, the Company expects to receive $303,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at March 31, 2024, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,820,309 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at March 31, 2024, the Company had pledged $697,486 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at March 31, 2024, the Company had pledged $863,987 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the Three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $62,582 thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at March 31, 2024, the Company’s borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $200,000 thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively. At March 31, 2024, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,995,076 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value unless otherwise noted.
        
     (in thousands)
   
     3/31/24  
 Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral:      
 Corporate Securities   $2,577,324   
 Collateralized Loan Obligations rated AAA    496,419   
 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions   135,051   
 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities    294,480   
 Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities   117,035   
 Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities (Par Value)  200,000   
     Total Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral   $3,820,309   
        
 Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral:      
 Deposits by Public Entities   ($697,846)  
   Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements   (257,936)  
 Other    (5,464)  
     Total Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral   ($961,246)  
        
 Debt Securities Pledged at the Federal Reserve Bank  ($863,987)  
        
 Estimated Debt Securities Available to Pledge   $1,995,076   
        
11. Capital.      
  (in thousands, except per-share amounts)  
    %   
  3/31/243/31/23Change12/31/23  
        
 Shareholders' Equity$791,691 $642,925 23.1%$772,894   
 Total Assets 6,464,685  6,700,471 -3.5% 6,364,592   
 Shareholders' Equity/      
    Total Assets 12.25% 9.60%  12.14%  
 Shareholders' Equity/      
    Total Loans 93.73% 68.50%  89.19%  
 Tangible Common Equity Ratio 10.56% 7.92%  10.43%  
 Common Shares Outstanding 26,678  26,648 0.1% 26,671   
 Common Equity Per Share$29.68 $24.13 23.0%$28.98   
 Market Value Per Common Share 48.88  44.30 10.3% 56.41   
        
  (shares in thousands)  
    %   
  Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023  
 Share Repurchase Programs:      
   Total Shares Repurchased / Canceled 4  274 n/m  -   
   Average Repurchase Price $45.58 $50.11 n/m  $-   
   Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased (7) 265 n/m  (22)  
        
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.      
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands)  
    %   
  3/31/243/31/23Change12/31/23  
 Assets:      
   Cash and Due from Banks$434,250 $195,202 122.5%$190,314   
        
   Debt Securities Available for Sale      
     Corporate Securities 1,879,980  2,019,240 -6.9% 1,909,548   
     Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,420,584  1,542,377 -7.9% 1,484,597   
     Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 225,564  276,078 -18.3% 239,454   
     Securities of U.S. Government sponsored      
       entities 292,583  297,140 -1.5% 294,919   
     Obligations of States and Political      
       Subdivisions 70,466  82,678 -14.8% 71,283   
       Total Debt Securities Available for Sale 3,889,177  4,217,513 -7.8% 3,999,801   
        
   Debt Securities Held to Maturity      
     Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 73,023  98,006 -25.5% 78,565   
     Corporate Securities 730,350  723,553 0.9% 728,650   
     Obligations of States and Political      
       Subdivisions (2) 65,352  87,760 -25.5% 71,181   
       Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (2) 868,725  909,319 -4.5% 878,396   
        
   Loans 844,677  938,628 -10.0% 866,602   
   Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans (15,879) (19,509)-18.6% (16,867)  
     Total Loans, net 828,798  919,119 -9.8% 849,735   
        
   Premises and Equipment, net 26,458  28,331 -6.6% 27,016   
   Identifiable Intangibles, net 291  523 -44.5% 347   
   Goodwill  121,673  121,673 0.0% 121,673   
   Other Assets 295,313  308,791 -4.4% 297,310   
        
       Total Assets$6,464,685 $6,700,471 -3.5%$6,364,592   
        
 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:      
   Deposits:      
     Noninterest-Bearing$2,514,161 $2,788,992 -9.9%$2,605,844   
     Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,066,038  1,201,356 -11.3% 1,072,233   
     Savings 1,681,921  1,783,667 -5.7% 1,699,388   
     Time 92,805  125,300 -25.9% 96,802   
       Total Deposits 5,354,925  5,899,315 -9.2% 5,474,267   
        
   Bank Term Funding Program      
     Borrowings 200,000  - n/m  -   
   Securities Sold under Repurchase      
     Agreements 50,334  83,088 -39.4 58,162   
   Total Short-Term Borrowed Funds 250,334  83,088 201.3% 58,162   
        
   Other Liabilities 67,735  75,143 -9.9% 59,269   
       Total Liabilities 5,672,994  6,057,546 -6.3% 5,591,698   
        
 Shareholders' Equity:      
   Common Equity:      
     Paid-In Capital 473,989  471,159 0.6% 473,171   
     Accumulated Other      
       Comprehensive Loss (196,857) (231,573)-15.0% (190,282)  
     Retained Earnings 514,559  403,339 27.6% 490,005   
       Total Shareholders' Equity 791,691  642,925 23.1% 772,894   
        
       Total Liabilities and       
        Shareholders' Equity$6,464,685 $6,700,471 -3.5%$6,364,592   
        
13. Income Statements.      
  (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)  
    %   
  Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023  
 Interest & Fee Income:      
 Loans$11,324 $11,740 -3.5%$11,606   
 Equity Securities 174  152 14.5% 174   
 Debt Securities Available for Sale 46,243  46,810 -1.2% 47,783   
 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 8,722  8,980 -2.9% 8,799   
 Interest-Bearing Cash 2,283  1,942 17.6% 2,690   
     Total Interest & Fee Income 68,746  69,624 -1.3% 71,052   
        
 Interest Expense:      
   Transaction Deposits 119  94 26.6% 128   
   Savings Deposits 1,917  280 584.6% 1,431   
   Time Deposits 70  84 -16.7% 76   
   Bank Term Funding Program      
     Borrowings 843  - n/m  -   
   Securities Sold under Repurchase      
     Agreements 52  13 306.0% 44   
     Total Interest Expense 3,001  471 537.2% 1,679   
        
 Net Interest Income 65,745  69,153 -4.9% 69,373   
        
 Provision (Reversal of Provision)      
 for Credit Losses (1) 300  (1,550)n/m  -   
        
 Noninterest Income:      
   Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 3,470  3,465 0.2% 3,540   
   Merchant Processing Services 2,507  2,637 -4.9% 2,863   
   Debit Card Fees 1,543  1,642 -6.1% 2,067   
   Trust Fees 794  765 3.8% 764   
   ATM Processing Fees 591  654 -9.6% 622   
   Other Service Fees 438  399 9.7% 445   
   Other Noninterest Income 754  987 -23.6% 691   
     Total Noninterest Income 10,097  10,549 -4.3% 10,992   
        
 Noninterest Expense:      
   Salaries and Related Benefits 12,586  12,067 4.3% 12,156   
   Occupancy and Equipment 5,040  5,485 -8.1% 4,958   
   Outsourced Data Processing 2,536  2,444 3.8% 2,441   
   Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,440  1,434 0.4% 1,440   
   Professional Fees 402  476 -15.5% 389   
   Courier Service 649  615 5.5% 681   
   Other Noninterest Expense 3,446  3,689 -6.6% 3,452   
     Total Noninterest Expense 26,099  26,210 -0.4% 25,517   
        
 Income Before Income Taxes 49,443  55,042 -10.2% 54,848   
 Income Tax Provision 13,026  14,591 -10.7% 15,380   
 Net Income$36,417 $40,451 -10.0%$39,468   
        
 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,674  26,859 -0.7% 26,662   
 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,675  26,866 -0.7% 26,664   
        
 Per Common Share Data:      
   Basic Earnings$1.37 $1.51 -9.3%$1.48   
   Diluted Earnings 1.37  1.51 -9.3% 1.48   
   Dividends Paid 0.44  0.42 4.8% 0.44   
 Footnotes and Abbreviations:      
        
 (1) A recovery of a previously charged off loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023.  
        
 (2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.  
        
 (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.  
        
 (a) Annualized      
        