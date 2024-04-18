TYLin Selected as Lead Bridge Engineer for New Île d’Orléans Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYLin, a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that TYLin, in partnership with AtkinsRéalis, has been selected to provide detailed design services and construction phase services for the Île d’Orléans Bridge. The new signature cable-stayed bridge will cross the heart of the St. Lawrence River and span close to 2.1 kilometers to connect Québec City to Île d'Orléans in Québec, Canada.

A balance between innovation, aesthetics, and sustainability, the bridge design is the result of a collaboration between local and international partners forming the Groupe Héritage Île d'Orléans (GHIO). TYLin’s client, GHIO, consists of Dragados Canada, Inc. and EBC, who was awarded the contract to build the new bridge.

The new Île-d'Orléans Bridge will redefine the connectivity between the Capitale-Nationale and the emblematic destination that is the territory of Île d'Orléans. The integration of the bridge as a symbol of the cultural heritage of Île d'Orléans is significant, and as such, GHIO is committed to preserving the identity of this region.

The bridge consists of a 520-metre-long north approach; a 790-metre-long, three-span cable-stayed bridge; and a 740-metre-long south approach. The bridge superstructure is continuous with only two expansion joints, one at each abutment, for reduced bridge maintenance.

The new crossing will provide a 3.5-metre-wide traffic lane in each direction and 2.5-metre-wide shoulders on each side of the deck. The deck also incorporates 3-metre-wide multipurpose paths in each direction, which allow access for maintenance vehicles.

Included in the bridge design are four belvederes, positioned at the deck level of the north and south pylon legs, which will offer panoramic views of the Montmorency Falls and downtown Québec City on the horizon. The absence of bracing on the V-shaped pylons also results in unobstructed vistas, enhancing users’ experience of crossing the St. Lawrence River.

“This project represents critical infrastructure for Québec and underscores TYLin's presence as a premier structural engineer in the region,” said Marwan Nader, PhD, PE, P.Eng, TYLin Bridge Sector Leader. “We are thrilled to serve as Lead Bridge Engineer and proud to help bring this vitally important project to life.”

This project also continues TYLin’s legacy of bridge projects in Canada. The firm, in a joint venture with Systra IBT and SNC-Lavalin, is the Managing Partner and Lead Designer for the award-winning Samuel De Champlain Bridge over the St. Lawrence River. Serving as a gateway to Montréal, the signature cable-stayed replacement bridge fully opened to traffic on July 1, 2019, and represents one of the largest infrastructure projects in North America.

TYLin’s team for the successful design of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will come together again for the Île d'Orléans Bridge project. TYLin will work closely with subconsultant partners Fugro for geotechnical investigations, Tourney Consulting Group (TCG) for durability studies, and Boundary Layer Wind Tunnel Laboratory (BLWTL) for wind studies.

Added Nader, "This project marks another major bridge project that TYLin has led in Québec. The new Île D’Orléans Bridge will not only significantly improve transportation for residents and businesses, but it will also serve as yet another significant landmark structure for the province."

TYLin, in partnership with Hatch, was also recently selected to provide detailed design services and construction phase services for the new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge , a signature bridge linking the municipalities of Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion in Québec. Construction for the Design-Build-Finance bridge replacement project commenced in the summer of 2023, with the new bridge slated to open to traffic by 2026.

