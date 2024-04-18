Assistive Furniture Market is Expected to Reach US$ 10.04 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR’s updated study places the global assistive furniture market at a value of US$ 4.93 billion in 2024, which is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2024 and 2034. Assistive furniture plays a key role in enhancing the quality of life for those with disabilities or injuries.



Specialized furniture designs and items that enhance independence, accessibility, and quality of life for people with impairments are known as assistive furniture and highly sought after. These pieces of furniture are ideal for the elderly, especially those recovering from surgery or accidents, and persons with physical disabilities, since they are made to meet specific needs such as simple mobility and greater stability.

Increasing aging population and rising incidence of impairments have been the key drivers for the growth of the assistive furniture market in recent years. More effective and user-friendly assistive furniture choices have been developed as a result of breakthroughs in materials science and technological advancements.

With more people around the world having muscle and nerve disorders, there is a growing need for smart furniture that can make life simpler. Smart technology integration into assistive furniture is a key development in the industry. Features like voice command controllers, sensor-based systems, and remote monitoring capabilities are all included in smart assistive furniture. This enables users to change their seating arrangements, keep an eye on their crucial signs, and get alerts in case of an emergency. Incorporation of these technical breakthroughs in assistive furniture is due to the increasing implementation of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 10.04 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global assistive furniture market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2034.

Global sales of assistive furniture are estimated at US$ 4.93 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to reach US$ 10.04 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9% through 2034.

Beds are estimated to account for 39.2% market share in 2024.



“Assistive furniture is enhancing accessibility and independence for individuals with impairments. Technological advancements in assistive furniture, with AI and IoT integration, are contributing to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments

Key market players are forming strategic alliances with established manufacturers to strengthen their market position and secure a substantial market share.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the assistive furniture market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (beds, riser reclining chairs, railings & bars, door openers) and end user (home care, assisted living facilities, hospitals, nursing homes), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Furniture on Rent Market: Expanding at a high-value CAGR of 7%, the global furniture on rent market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 6.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 12 billion by 2033-end.

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market: The market for disabled and elderly assistive technologies is expected to reach US$ 32.5 billion By the end of 2026

Furniture Market: The global demand for furniture is anticipated to rise at a 5.3% CAGR, reaching a market valuation of US$ 1,089.1 billion by 2034.

