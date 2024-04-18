XPO Recognized as a 2024 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer for the Second Year in a Row

GREENWICH, Conn., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that it has been named a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer.

George Altman, president of VETS Indexes, said, “The extraordinary efforts of XPO to hire, retain and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned one of our highest awards. Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated. Even with hundreds of employers in the running, the veteran program at XPO stood out from the rest. Congratulations to XPO on this outstanding achievement!”

Tony Graham, president of the West Division at XPO and a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran, said, “Supporting veterans and others in the military community as they transition to the civilian workforce is a long-standing commitment for XPO, and we are honored by this recognition. Veterans and military spouses make invaluable contributions to our company and our country. Providing strong opportunities to build fulfilling post-service careers will continue to be a high priority for our team.”

This year, a record 344 organizations submitted surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, an increase of more than 100 from 2023 and nearly triple the number from two years ago. Honorees were selected on the basis of performance in five areas: veteran employee development and retention; veteran-inclusive policies and culture; veteran recruiting and hiring; National Guard/Reserve support; and military spouse and family support.

To discover exciting career opportunities at XPO, please visit our military recruitment site at xpo.jobs/military.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 52,000 customers with 596 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .