Efabless Announces the Release of the OpenLane 2 Development Platform, Transforming Custom Silicon Design Flows

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efabless Corporation, the creator platform for chips, is pleased to announce the release of OpenLane version 2, a major step forward in the evolution of open-source electronic design automation tools. OpenLane 2 is not merely an update; it is a re-envisioned infrastructure that opens new possibilities for development engineers and EDA tool developers to create custom flows, including highly specialized steps that were previously unattainable in the industry.



A Brief Overview of OpenLane

OpenLane is a Python-based infrastructure designed for implementing Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). The OpenLane platform has been at the forefront of open-source silicon implementation since 2020. Integrating a range of development tools including Yosys, OpenROAD, Magic, and KLayout, it abstracts the complex processes of silicon design into tangible and manageable steps. This approach has made it the development backbone for numerous projects, including most projects on the Open MPW and chipIgnite shuttles.



OpenLane is more than a tool; it is a community-centric platform that fosters collaboration and innovation in open-source hardware design. Through OpenLane 2, Efabless is committed to pushing the boundaries of open-source hardware into new territories.



OpenLane 2 transcends the mildly flexible flow of its predecessor by providing a robust Python-based infrastructure upon which users can construct fully customizable flows incorporating both existing and novel steps using proprietary or open-source tools.

Key Highlights of OpenLane 2:

- Stability and Flexibility: OpenLane 2 introduces a stable infrastructure that supports the creation of multiple, customizable flows. Whether it is integrating custom steps or leveraging advanced options for flow control, OpenLane 2 accommodates a wide range of user needs.

- Enhanced User Experience: Users benefit from complete configuration validation, more graceful failure handling, and the flexibility to resume flows from specific stages – enhancing productivity and reducing time to implementation.

- Customizability at Its Core: With OpenLane 2, users can write their own steps in Python, create complex flows with decision-making capabilities, and even experiment within Python Notebooks. This level of customization was previously not possible.

Key Benefits

The OpenLane 2 tool flow also includes a number of additional enhancements and benefits, including:

- Error-proof configuration and enhanced error handling

- Command-line flow control for nuanced workflow management

- Customizable and complex flows enabling optimal design strategies

- Access to a standardized and formalized form of design metrics

Mohamed Shalan, Head of the EDA/IC Design Team at Efabless, remarked, "OpenLane 2 is a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration in the open-source silicon space. By offering a silicon development infrastructure that supports highly customizable flows, we're not just meeting the current needs of the industry – we're anticipating its future directions."

Availability

OpenLane 2 is now available. Download instructions can be found at https://efabless.com/openlane

About Efabless

Efabless offers a platform applying open source and community models to enable a global community of chip experts and non-experts to collaboratively design, share, prototype and commercialize special purpose chips. Over the past three years, 1300 designs and six hundred tapeouts have been executed on Efabless. The company’s customers include startups, Fortune 500 companies, universities, and research institutions around the world. For more information, please visit www.efabless.com.

Press Contact:

Andrea Vedanayagam

andrea@efabless.com

408.656.4494