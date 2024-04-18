Automotive Fuel System Market Revving up for a Promising Future, Global Revenue Set to Reach US$87 Billion by 2031

London, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global automotive fuel system market is forecast to hit the gas and reach a value of US$87 Bn by 2031, according to a recent market report. This represents a significant growth in the years to come, translating to a promising CAGR of 4.96% during the years of projection.



Despite persistent challenges such as the rise in EV popularity, crude oil price volatility, and compliance with regulations, the market roughly equals US$62 Bn as of 2024. The growth is driven by stricter emission regulations, demand for advanced fuel systems, and preventive maintenance focus.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2024 – 2031 Market Size in 2024 US$62 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2031 US$87 Bn CAGR 4.96% Growth Drivers Strict Fuel Efficiency and Emission Regulations

Growing Demand for Alternative Fuel Vehicles Segmentation By Component Type (Intake Manifold, Throttle Body, Air Filters, Fuel Injectors, PCMs/ ECMs, Airflow Meters, Fuel Filters, Fuel Pumps, Fuel Tanks, Pressure Regulators)

By Engine Type (Petrol, Diesel, Others (CNG, Biofuels, etc.))

By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Compact, Midsize, Premium, SUV’s, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks and Trailers, Buses & Coaches, Off-road Vehicles) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

“The initial growth drivers were fueled by high vehicle sales and a consumer preference for cars with high mileage," says the company’s analyst, adding further, "The rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), and fluctuations in raw material prices however pose challenges facing the future of the market."

Despite the rise of EVs, analysts remain optimistic about the fuel system market's long-term prospects. A moderate CAGR of around 3.1% is expected in the coming years. This growth will be driven by stricter emission regulations, a growing demand for advanced fuel systems, and a focus on preventative maintenance in existing vehicles.

The current market landscape is complex, with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles still dominating the roads while EVs continue to gain traction. This necessitates adaptation and innovation in fuel system technology. Stringent emission regulations, the increasing demand for alternative fuel vehicles, and ongoing technological advancements are all key factors propelling the market forward.

While the rise of EVs may seem like a looming threat, stricter emission standards are simultaneously driving the demand for advanced fuel systems in ICE vehicles. This creates a market environment that is not only adapting to diverse fuel sources and vehicle types but also pushing the boundaries of technological innovation.

Electronic fuel injection systems, fuel pump modules, and fuel tanks are currently the top-performing segments within the market. Geographically, Asia Pacific leads in terms of volume, while North America holds the top spot for market share value. With established players like Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, and Continental AG at the forefront of development, the global automotive fuel system market is geared up for an exciting and dynamic future.

Significant opportunities include demand for lightweight, compact fuel systems, and next-gen technologies, with growth into electric and hybrid vehicle segments. In line with a growing focus on integration and compact design, automakers are emphasizing the integration of advanced technologies and the development of lightweight, compact fuel systems. This helps them enhance overall vehicle performance and meet the growing need for space-efficient and efficient auto designs, especially in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Continuous innovation in fuel pumps, injectors, filters, and regulators improves performance, reliability, and integrates smart features, which works to the advantage of the market. Moreover, tighter emission standards push for advanced fuel systems that optimise engine performance and minimise environmental impact.

Key Research Insights

Electronic fuel injection systems, fuel pump modules, and fuel tanks are the dominant and top-performing segments in the market. These components play a crucial role in optimizing fuel efficiency and meeting stringent emission standards.

There is high demand for advanced fuel system technologies such as direct injection and common rail systems, which improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.

Rising popularity of hybrids and EVs creates demand for specialised fuel systems compatible with electricity, hydrogen, or biofuels.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Fuel Injection Takes the Lead

Electronic fuel injection systems reign supreme due to their precise fuel delivery, optimizing engine efficiency and reducing emissions.

This dominance extends across passenger cars, trucks, and light-duty vehicles.

Fuel Pump Modules Maintain Strength’

Another high performer, fuel pump modules ensure proper engine function by delivering pressurised fuel from the tank.

The demand for these modules remains robust across various vehicle segments due to the ongoing adoption of advanced engine technologies and fuel-efficient designs.

Fuel Tank Segment Holds Ground

Fuel tanks play a critical role in storing and delivering fuel. They must meet stringent safety, environmental, and performance standards while adapting to different vehicle designs and fuel types.

Manufacturers address this by using advanced materials and techniques for high-quality, compliant fuel tanks.

Key Report Highlights

Automakers seek smaller, lighter fuel systems to reduce vehicle weight and improve efficiency.

Smart sensors, electronic controls, and predictive maintenance enhance fuel delivery, optimise combustion, and enable remote monitoring.

Market opportunity exists for fuel system solutions specific to electric and hybrid vehicles, including hydrogen fuel cells and range-extender engine systems.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Leads the Pack

This region's dominance is fueled by surging vehicle production, especially in China, and India, creating a constant need for new fuel systems.

The widespread popularity of two-wheelers in Asia Pacific further bolsters its market share.

Additionally, government incentives for fuel-efficient vehicles drive the development of advanced fuel systems in the region.

North America Gears Up for Efficiency

North America's strength comes from a robust automotive industry with a high demand for various fuel system types.

The popularity of powerful pick-up trucks creates a unique market segment here.

Moreover, North American carmakers are at the forefront of adopting advanced fuel-saving technologies, further driving demand for compatible and sophisticated fuel systems.

Key Players in Global Automotive Fuel System Market

Denso Corporation

Plastic Omnium

Delphi Technologies PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

YAPP Automotive Systems Co., Ltd

TI Automotive

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

Woodward, Inc

Edelbrock LLC

Kinsler Fuel Injection

