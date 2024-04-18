Global Blood-Grouping Reagents Market Report 2024-2028, Featuring AliveDX, Atlas Medical, BAG Health Care, Calibre Scientific, Novacyt, QuidelOrtho, Rapid Labs, Paragon Care and VitroScient

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood-Grouping Reagents Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis predicts significant growth in the global blood-grouping reagents market, with an expected increase of USD 520.68 million over the 2023-2028 period. The growth trajectory is anticipated to showcase a robust CAGR of 8.13%, propelled by the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, a surge in blood donation activities, and an upsurge in the number of hospitals and blood banks implementing these reagents.



Segmentation Insights and Regional Outlook



The market segmentation highlights the end-user applications ranging from hospitals and blood banks to clinical laboratories and academic as well as research institutes. The distinct techniques analyzed in this market include PCR-based and microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing techniques, and serology methods.

Geographically, the market landscape is dissected into key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Each region’s market potential is carefully assessed, reflecting the global reach and relevance of blood-grouping reagents.



Technological Innovations Spur Market Demand



Market growth is further spurred by technological advancements in diagnostic devices. Innovations such as multiplexing assays and the integration of automation and high-throughput platforms in blood grouping are setting novel standards, thereby fuelling the expansion of the market. In this evolving landscape, market participants are expected to encounter substantial opportunities, influenced by forthcoming trends and industry-driven challenges.



Comprehensive Market Evaluation by Industry Leaders



The blood-grouping reagents market is a competitive arena, characterized by the presence of distinguished industry players. These entities are recognized for their contributions to market growth and are instrumental in shaping the market dynamics. The report’s in-depth evaluation provides stakeholders with crucial insights, preparing them to competently navigate market nuances and capitalize on growth prospects.

The blood-grouping reagents market is segmented as below:

By End-user



Hospitals and blood banks

Clinical laboratories

Academic and research institutes

By Technique



PCR-based and microarray techniques

Assay-based techniques

Massively parallel sequencing techniques

Serology

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

Companies Profiled:

AliveDX

Arena Bio Scien

ARKRAY Inc.

Atlas Medical GmbH

BAG Health Care GmbH

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Calibre Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corp.

DIAGAST SAS

Grifols SA

Merck KGaA

Novacyt SA

QuidelOrtho Corp.

Rapid Labs Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Torax Biosciences Ltd.

Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Fortress Diagnostics

Paragon Care Ltd.

VitroScient

