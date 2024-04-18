Rigid Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 333.17 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rigid packaging market size was valued at USD 218.48 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 316.70 billion by 2031, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research.







Report Highlights: Important Revelations

Key influences on the rigid packaging sector in Asia Pacific.

North America's impact on the global rigid packaging scene.

Significance of rigid plastic packaging across different industries.

Crucial function of rigid boxes in contemporary packaging methods.

Wide-ranging uses of rigid packaging within the food and beverage industry



The rigid packaging sector makes prominent use of plastic owing to their numerous advantages, include becoming durable, portable, chemically impermeable, and reasonably priced. Considering 31% of the world's plastic utilisation volume going to the packaging, the industry certainly is dominating with the manner when plastics are used. Comparing to other forms of packaging, rigid packaging is more lightweight. It also reduces food waste and spoiling, protects against breakage, and offers a host of other advantages. Rigid plastic widely used in various industries such as food and beverage, personal care, healthcare and others.

For the short version of this report @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/personalized-scope/5147

Rigid packaging is often chosen since it is lightweight than components including glass or metal and consumes less electricity to transport. The carbon footprint of a product can be reduced by up to 40% by switching from glass bottles to plastic equivalents, according to recent research. This emphasises rigid plastic packaging's sustainability, which makes it a sensible option for both producers and customers.

Contrary to popular belief, flexible packaging is more eco-friendly than rigid packaging, while glass jars require more energy to produce than flexible pouches, glass has the benefit of being infinitely recyclable and reusable. Even though stiff plastic packaging requires more energy and materials to produce, the plastics used are frequently obtained domestically and can contain recycled content. A large amount of glass is manufactured globally, which increases the amount of energy required for transportation and leaves a larger carbon imprint. There are more considerations for sustainability in packaging decisions than just material type.

For Instance,

In February 2024, Consolidated Container Company has been successfully acquired by Mauser Packaging Solutions, a global manufacturer of rigid packaging products and services.



Rigid Packaging Market Trends

The market for rigid packaging is now heavily focused on sustainability due to mounting consumer and governmental demand to lessen its ecological impact.

Novel materials with the goal of improving rigid packaging's sustainability, performance, and usability are flooding the market.

A growing number of companies are using rigid packaging as a branding strategy to set their products apart and increase consumer interaction.

In the traditional packaging company, the use of smart packaging technologies is becoming more popular since it provides improved functionality, interactivity, and traceability.

Driving Factors of Rigid Packaging Industry in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region has become the leading global market for rigid packaging, primarily due to the expansion of firms in the cosmetics and food & beverage industries. The region dominates globally in rigid packaging to a significant degree as a result of this multitude of producers. The Asia Pacific region's enormous populace, particularly in developing countries like India and China, and their fast growth in economies are major factors driving the market. specifically, the emerging markets of China, India, Bangladesh, and other countries are major drivers of the rigid packaging industry.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

In Asia Pacific, a growing middle class and a rising percentage of single-person families choosing smaller packing units are two of the causes driving the growing need for rigid packaging. Furthermore, the region's need for rigid packaging is fueled in part by urbanisation and the rise in e-commerce. The market is dynamic and producers must adapt and innovate to satisfy the demands of the changing consumer tastes and lifestyles reflected in these trends. Due to its enormous growth potential in the face of a quickly changing economic environment, the Asia Pacific area remains a major hub for manufacturers of rigid packaging.

For Instance,

In Janaury 2024, Plas-Pak WA, a distributor and manufacturer of plastic packaging with its headquarters in Perth, Western Australia (WA), has been bought by TricorBraun, an American designer and distributor of rigid packaging.



North America's Role in Global Rigid Packaging Landscape

North America is the rigid packaging sector's second-greatest market. North America is acknowledged as the world's top region in packaging consumption and is home to major players in the industry, including International Paper, Tetrapak, Reynolds Group, Ball Corporation, and Owens-Illinois. In the course of the region, rigid materials are widely used in a variety of applications.

The US has the biggest market share for rigid packaging in North America. This dominance is a direct result of the nation's substantial consumer base, advanced technology, and strong industrial infrastructure. The food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household product industries are just a few of the diverse industries that make up the U.S. rigid packaging market.

North America's standing as a major participant in the global rigid packaging scene is strengthened by the existence of top packaging companies, ongoing innovation, and research and development spending. Furthermore, producers in the region are compelled to implement eco-friendly practices and provide recyclable packaging solution due to strict restrictions pertaining to packaging materials and sustainability activities.

North America's leading position in the rigid packaging market underlines how important it is to the development of industry trends and innovation in response to changing consumer needs and legal regulations.

For Instance,

In December 2023, the purchase of JWJ Packaging, a US-based provider of rigid container goods like as drums and pails, has been announced by Novvia Group, a global distributor of life sciences packaging.



Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/customization/5147

Rigid Packaging Market, DRO

Demand:

Products are adequately safeguarded by rigid packaging against environmental elements like moisture, light, oxygen, and physical damage.



Restraint:

Rigid packaging, especially when made of non-biodegradable or non-recyclable materials, raises questions regarding its environmental impact even though it provides protection and durability.



Opportunity:

Companies can use pooled resources, knowledge, and infrastructure to create creative rigid packaging solutions by working together with suppliers, technology providers, and industry players.



Role of Rigid Plastic Packaging In Various Sectors

A global market with a total worth of USD 310.65 billion is anticipated for rigid plastic packaging in 2023, attributed to its widespread adoption in a variety of sectors such as health care, food & beverage, electronics, and personal care. Rigid plastic bottles, especially in the food and beverage industry, are the main container for a wide range of goods, including water, carbonated soft beverages, juices, food items, cosmetics, personal hygiene products, and pharmaceuticals.

Despite an integrated stream containing additional components such as plastics, glass, paper/cardboard, steel, and aluminium, household rigid plastic packaging is usually collected in Australia. A Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) sorts this combined or commingled material so as to separate its several material streams.

Almost all, of the rigid plastic packaging is then automatically sorted using optical polymer sorting machinery once it has been separated from other materials. The various polymer kinds can be distinguished by this apparatus by the use of near-infrared (NIR) spectrum absorption. Several kinds of stiff plastics are recognised and distinguished for recycling or other suitable disposal techniques through this sorting procedure.

By using this method, hard plastic packaging may be recovered more effectively for recycling, and it also emphasises how important technology improvements are to waste management procedures. Reducing environmental impact and increasing recycling rates by diverting rigid plastics from landfills and supporting circular economy concepts are the goals of countries such as Australia that have implemented automated sorting processes.

PP is the leading plastic commodity in India, used for various applications. Rigid plastic packaging, often known as "rigids" in the industry, is mostly made of polypropylene (PP) or high-density polyethylene (HDPE) . These products include containers without open tops and instead have separate closures, lids, or covers. These are frequently used to package a variety of consumer goods, including beverages, personal care products, and food items.

For Instance,

In May 2023, the world's first PET resin made from waste carbon is produced in collaboration between LanzaTech and Plastipak.



Integral Role of Rigid Boxes in Modern Packaging Systems

Boxes are a prominent product category in the rigid packaging market because of their adaptability, robustness, and broad industry applicability. Boxes are a fundamental component of packaging solutions, providing a wide range of items with protection, confinement, and organisation. To meet varied packaging needs, they are available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and materials, such as cardboard, corrugated board, plastic, and metal.

Specifically cardboard and corrugated boxes are very preferred because of their affordability, portability, and environmental friendliness. Their frequent applications include shipping, storing, and retail packing; they offer a reliable, lightweight way to move items with the least amount of environmental effect.

plastic boxes are transparent, resistant to moisture, and have designs that can be customised, which makes them perfect for product display and guaranteeing product exposure on store shelves. Contrarily, metal boxes offer unmatched strength and security, which is why they are frequently used to package expensive or delicate goods that need special protection while in transportation.

Because they can accommodate a wide range of packaging requirements from food and beverage to electronics, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, boxes are essential to the rigid packaging business. Their versatility, robustness, and efficiency render them essential constituents of contemporary packaging systems.

For Instance,

In March 2023, Parksons purchased MK Printpack, a manufacturer of folding cartons with a footprint of production strategically placed and significant capabilities in fluted packaging.



Diverse Applications of Rigid Packaging in Food and Beverage Sector

The beverage and food sectors are the main users of rigid packaging, although it is also used for packaging domestic goods, medications, and personal care items. A number of variables, most notably the growing need for single-serve packaging in ready-to-eat foods and beverages, are driving the usage growth trend. Furthermore, continuing improvements in material qualities make it easier to replace conventional packaging materials like glass with plastic. Among rigid plastic beverage bottles, carbonated soda is the most common end use in the beverage industry. Though it only accounts for 3% of the market, there has been a noticeable uptick in the use of rigid plastic packaging in the alcohol sector. Due to growing customer preferences for healthier and "good for you" beverage options, this market is seeing substantial growth.

Rigid packaging is a preferred option in a variety of industries due to its adaptability and versatility, and its use is expected to continue growing as a result of changing consumer tastes and technology advancements.

The expected increase in global cereal production is forecasted to result from improved yields and optimized utilization of arable land resources. Wheat, rice, maize, and other grains are packaged in rigid containers for efficient transportation, exportation, and retail distribution. These commodities are enclosed in rigid packaging solutions, providing essential moisture protection and product safeguarding throughout the supply chain.

For Instance,

In December 2023, the acquisition of JWJ Packaging, a US-based provider of rigid container products such as pails and drums, has been announced by Novvia Group.



Key Players and Competitive Dynamics in the Rigid Packaging Market

The competitive landscape of the rigid packaging market is dominated by established industry giants such as Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, Coveris Holdings S.A, Reynolds Group Holding, Berry Plastics Corporation, Sonoco, Sealed Air Corporation, Silgan Holdings, Inc., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Consolidated Container Company, DS Smith PLC and Ball Corporation. These giants compete with upstart direct-to-consumer firms that use digital platforms to gain market share. Key competitive characteristics include product innovation, sustainable practices, and the ability to respond to changing consumer tastes.

Innovation and sustainability are Plastipak's two main strategic focuses. The business makes significant investments in R&D to produce innovative packaging solutions that satisfy changing customer needs and market trends. By utilising recycled materials in its packaging products and investigating environmentally friendly manufacturing techniques, Plastipak places a high priority on sustainability.

For Instance,

In Janaury 2022, Plastipak, a producer and recycler of plastics, has finished growing its production facility in Bascharage, Luxembourg. Through the expansion, the facility will be able to produce more recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) annually.



Amcor uses a variety of strategies to hold onto its market-leading position in rigid packaging. Offering a wide range of rigid packaging solutions for a variety of industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial applications, the company focuses on portfolio diversification.

Browse More Insights of Towards Packaging:

The global food packaging technology and equipment market size anticipated to ascend from USD 39.9 billion in 2022 to projecting a trajectory towards USD 74.23 billion by 2032, registered at 6.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size anticipated to ascend from USD 39.9 billion in 2022 to projecting a trajectory towards USD 74.23 billion by 2032, registered at 6.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global digital printing packaging market size to surge from USD 22.10 billion in 2022 to an anticipated zenith of USD 56.03 billion terminus of 2032, registered at 9.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size to surge from USD 22.10 billion in 2022 to an anticipated zenith of USD 56.03 billion terminus of 2032, registered at 9.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global feed packaging market size current valuation of USD 17.65 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 32.98 billion by 2032, registered at 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size current valuation of USD 17.65 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 32.98 billion by 2032, registered at 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global water-soluble packaging market expected to increase from USD 3.02 billion in 2022 to set a foot on USD 5.34 billion by 2032, registered at 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



expected to increase from USD 3.02 billion in 2022 to set a foot on USD 5.34 billion by 2032, registered at 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global liquid packaging market experiences growth from USD 338.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit USD 585.74 billion by 2032, registered at 5.7% CAGR between 2023 to 2032.



experiences growth from USD 338.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit USD 585.74 billion by 2032, registered at 5.7% CAGR between 2023 to 2032. The global mushroom packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 58.58 million in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 122.43 million by 2032, registered at 7.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 58.58 million in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 122.43 million by 2032, registered at 7.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global retort packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.87 billion in 2022 to reach an anticipated USD 6.45 billion by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 3.87 billion in 2022 to reach an anticipated USD 6.45 billion by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global ready-to-eat packaging market size showcasing remarkable growth from USD 361.0 billion in 2022 to unprecedented success eyeing towards USD 700.23 billion by 2032, at a growing 6.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size showcasing remarkable growth from USD 361.0 billion in 2022 to unprecedented success eyeing towards USD 700.23 billion by 2032, at a growing 6.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global ready-to-drink packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 145.71 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 252.44 billion by 2032, at 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 145.71 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 252.44 billion by 2032, at 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global modified atmosphere packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 18.33 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 34.65 billion by 2032, at 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



For Instance,

In August 2023, Amcor, a leader in the development and production of sustainable packaging solutions worldwide, said today that it has reached a deal to buy Phoenix Flexibles, increasing its presence in the rapidly expanding Indian market.



Rigid Packaging Market Player

Rigid Packaging leading market players are Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, Coveris Holdings S.A, Reynolds Group Holding, Berry Plastics Corporation, Sonoco, Sealed Air Corporation, Silgan Holdings, Inc., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Consolidated Container Company, DS Smith PLC and Ball Corporation.

Market Segments

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Bioplastic



By Product Type

Boxes

Trays

Containers & Cans

Bottles & Jars

Others



By Application

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics and Personal Care Product

Household Care Products

Others



By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

LAMEA

Own your copy of our reach study and stay informed: https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5147

Explore the statistics and insights concerning the packaging industry and its segmentation: Get a Subscription

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://towardsautomotive.com

Browse our Consulting Website@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.packagingwebwire.com/