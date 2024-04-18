Plastic Decking Global Business Report 2024 - Increasing Shift towards Plastic and Composite Decking from Natural Wood Counterparts Drive Market Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Decking - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Composite Decking Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Composite Decking estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Capped Composite Decking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Uncapped Composite Decking segment is estimated at 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Composite Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.





Key Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

The report features profiles of 110 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Certain Teed Corporation

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

CRH PLC

Creative Composites Group

AZEK Building Products, Inc.

Cali Bamboo LLC

Deceuninck NV

Cardinal Building Products

DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems

Club Hosue Decking

Dekorators,Inc.

Can Supply Wholesale Limited

Blue Sky Carpentry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 587 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Plastic Decking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to Plastic Decking

Global Market Overview and Market Prospects

Affordability and Low Maintenance- Key Driving Forces of the World Plastic Decking Market

Capped Decking Leads the Market, Set to Make Big Gains

Polyethylene Constitutes the Main Resin

Regional Market Analysis

United States Leads the Global Plastic Decking Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

US Decking Market Trends

Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth, Strong Construction Activity Makes China and India Lucrative Markets

Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Shift towards Plastic, and Composite Decking from Natural Wood Counterparts Drive Market Growth

PVC Decking Witnesses Increased Popularity

Rising Lumber Prices Increases Popularity of Plastic Decking

Composite Decking as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks

Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales with Better Options

Plastic Decking Gains Popularity among Homeowners

Customers Seek More Functionality from Decks

Value Addition at Affordable Price Points

Building Relationships with Remodeling Contractors

Serious Efforts by Composite Vendors to Push Share

Recent Breakthroughs Make Composite Decking a Cooler Option for Homeowners

Composite Decking with Cooler Surfaces

Customized Surface Finishes - A New Trend

Multi-Width Composite Decking Boards

Synthetic, Affordable Decking

Hollowed Decking Boards Gain Popularity

Innovative Products Widen the Addressable Market

Technological Advancements Augment Functional and Design Attributes

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

Rising Living Standards

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9nnhv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment