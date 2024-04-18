Plastic Decking Global Business Report 2024 - Increasing Shift towards Plastic and Composite Decking from Natural Wood Counterparts Drive Market Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Decking - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Composite Decking Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Composite Decking estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Capped Composite Decking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Uncapped Composite Decking segment is estimated at 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Composite Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
Key Report Features
- Full access to influencer engagement stats
- Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.
- Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities
- Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas
- Complimentary report updates for one year
- Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players
- Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
The report features profiles of 110 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Certain Teed Corporation
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
- CRH PLC
- Creative Composites Group
- AZEK Building Products, Inc.
- Cali Bamboo LLC
- Deceuninck NV
- Cardinal Building Products
- DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems
- Club Hosue Decking
- Dekorators,Inc.
- Can Supply Wholesale Limited
- Blue Sky Carpentry
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|587
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Plastic Decking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- A Prelude to Plastic Decking
- Global Market Overview and Market Prospects
- Affordability and Low Maintenance- Key Driving Forces of the World Plastic Decking Market
- Capped Decking Leads the Market, Set to Make Big Gains
- Polyethylene Constitutes the Main Resin
- Regional Market Analysis
- United States Leads the Global Plastic Decking Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- US Decking Market Trends
- Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth, Strong Construction Activity Makes China and India Lucrative Markets
- Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Shift towards Plastic, and Composite Decking from Natural Wood Counterparts Drive Market Growth
- PVC Decking Witnesses Increased Popularity
- Rising Lumber Prices Increases Popularity of Plastic Decking
- Composite Decking as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks
- Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales with Better Options
- Plastic Decking Gains Popularity among Homeowners
- Customers Seek More Functionality from Decks
- Value Addition at Affordable Price Points
- Building Relationships with Remodeling Contractors
- Serious Efforts by Composite Vendors to Push Share
- Recent Breakthroughs Make Composite Decking a Cooler Option for Homeowners
- Composite Decking with Cooler Surfaces
- Customized Surface Finishes - A New Trend
- Multi-Width Composite Decking Boards
- Synthetic, Affordable Decking
- Hollowed Decking Boards Gain Popularity
- Innovative Products Widen the Addressable Market
- Technological Advancements Augment Functional and Design Attributes
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Rising Living Standards
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9nnhv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment