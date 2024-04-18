Bang & Olufsen A/S has pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act § 38 received a major shareholder announcement from New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited which states that New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited’s, through Sparkle Roll (Denmark) Limited, indirect holding of shares and voting rights as per 12 April 2024 is below 10 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.

As per 12 April 2024, New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited indirectly holds 12,241,123 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 9.97 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

