Cataract Pipeline Insight Report 2024, Featuring Key Players Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, CGeneTech and Plex Pharmaceuticals and Key Products NPI 002 and CGT 1507

The report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Cataract pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Cataract pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Cataract treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Cataract commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Cataract collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Cataract R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Cataract.

This segment of the Cataract report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



NPI 002: Nacuity PharmaceuticalsNacuity has developed a prototype intravitreal implant loaded with a small antioxidant molecule, NPI-002, to slow cataract progression plus a proprietary injector. Nacuity has completed non-clinical testing, has received HREC approval for and expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study in Australia of NPI-002 during the fourth quarter of 2021.



CGT 1507: CGeneTechCGT 1507, is a small molecule which targets the Proteolytic enzyme. Currently, the drug is being developed in the Pre-Clinical stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Cataracts.



Research programme: ocular therapeutics: Plex PharmaceuticalsResearch programme: ocular therapeutics (CAP 1160), is a small molecule that targets the HSP27 heat-shock protein modulators. Plex is developing this molecule, so that it can interact with AC and increase its CLA to reverse, slow and/or prevent the formation of cataracts. Alpha-crystallin (AC) is one of the three major eye lens crystallins and is a representative member of the small heat shock protein (sHsp) family. AC serves as molecular chaperone, protecting damaged or aged lens proteins and enzymes from aggregation that would otherwise lead to light scattering and cataract formation. It is well established that chaperone-like activity (CLA) of AC is critical for lens transparency and it is hypothesized that maintaining optimal or increasing chaperone activity might aid in the prevention or slowing of cataract.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Cataract drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Cataract. The companies which have their Cataract drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase I /II include, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals.



This report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like:

Cataract pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Cataract therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Cataract drugs.



