Toll Brothers Announces New Modern Townhome Community Coming Soon to Durham, North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest townhome community, Rollingdale by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Durham, North Carolina. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home are currently under construction and the community will open for sale in late summer 2024. summer 2024.



Located just five minutes from The Streets at Southpoint shopping mall, Rollingdale by Toll Brothers will be an intimate community of 33 modern townhomes in a prime location. Buyers will have a choice of three-story townhomes with all-new architectural designs, starting from the mid-$400,000s. This collection of homes will offer 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, open-concept living levels, versatile flex spaces, and spacious 2-car garages.

“Toll Brothers is excited to bring the best in high-end modern living to the vibrant Durham area,” said Ted Pease, Division Present of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “Rollingdale is ideally situated in a desirable location with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation attractions. Homeowners will enjoy the convenience of low-maintenance townhome living with lawn care provided, as well as the outstanding architectural design and quality craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known.”

Rollingdale by Toll Brothers will be located at Squirrel Hollow Lane and North Carolina Highway 54 West in Durham. Residents will enjoy easy access to major highways, including Interstate 40 for commuting to Research Triangle Park and downtown Raleigh. The community offers homeowners proximity to nearby arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations, including the American Tobacco Trail, Durham Performing Arts Center, and Sarah P. Duke Gardens. Duke University and the University of North Carolina are also nearby.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Raleigh area include Regency at Olde Towne (55+), Regency at Holly Springs (55+), Overlook at Brier Creek, Knightdale Station, and Forestville Village by Toll Brothers.

For more information on Rollingdale and additional Toll Brothers communities in the Raleigh area, call 844-840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Raleigh.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

