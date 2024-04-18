Digital Keyboards Global Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring Key Players Casio, Hammond Organ, Hamzer, Korg, Kurzweil Music Systems, Nord Keyboards, Orla Direct, Roland and Yamaha

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Keyboards: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Digital Keyboards Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Digital Keyboards estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2023, is expected to reach US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Digital Piano, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stage Piano segment is estimated at 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $583.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Digital Keyboards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$583.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$587.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$374.1 Million by the year 2030.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Digital Keyboards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 33 Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Casio

Hammond Organ

Hamzer

Korg

Kurzweil Music Systems

Nord Keyboards

Orla Direct

Roland

Yamaha

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

