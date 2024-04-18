Global Blockchain Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report 2023-2030 with Use Cases for Telefonica, Marco Polo, Mitsubishi, IKEA, and Nike

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report by Application (Supply Chain Management, Cross-Border Payments, Lot lineage, Identity Management), Vertical (BFSI, Transport & Logistics, Cross-sector, Retail, Healthcare, Government), Region, and Segment Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blockchain market size was valued at $12.3 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 57% during 2023-2030. The market report provides an executive-level overview of the current technology market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global blockchain market, and key segments in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Blockchain technology will be driven by increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies across the globe and increasing use cases in financial and retail sectors.



Scope

This report provides overview and service addressable market for blockchain.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

It includes global market forecasts for the blockchain industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

It contains details of M&A and VF deals in the blockchain space.

The blockchain value chain comprises six segments: blockchain infrastructure, blockchain protocols, P2P networks, blockchain components, blockchain applications, and blockchain services

Reasons to Buy

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global blockchain market by application, vertical, region and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in blockchain market.

The report also highlights key application (supply chain management, cross-border payments and settlements, lot lineage/provenance, trade finance & post-trade settlements, identity management, property ownership management, energy settlements, and others)

The report also highlights key vertical segments (BFSI, transport and logistics, cross-sector, retail, healthcare, government, and others)

With more than 80 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in blockchain market.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help blockchain stakeholders, service providers, and other blockchain players succeed in growing the blockchain market globally

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 01 Executive Summary

1.1 Blockchain Market Snapshot



Chapter 02 Research Scope & Segmentation



Chapter 03 Blockchain Trend Analysis

3.1 Blockchain Value Chain

3.1.1 Leaders and challengers of blockchain infrastructure

3.1.2 Nodes

3.1.2.1 Leaders and challengers of nodes

3.1.3 Mining

3.1.3.1 Leaders and challengers of mining

3.1.4 Storage

3.1.5 Tokens

3.2 Blockchain Market Structure - PORTER's Analysis

3.3 Blockchain - Market Variables & Impact Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Blockchain as a service

3.3.1.2 Acceptance of cryptocurrency

3.3.1.3 Financial industry leads the way in global blockchain spending

3.3.1.4 Cost & Time Savings

3.3.1.5 Adoption of blockchain in retail

3.3.2 Market Challenges/Impediments

3.3.2.1 Lack of blockchain talent

3.3.2.2 Lack of regulatory clarity

3.3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.3.4 Blockchain use cases

3.3.4.1 Telefonica blockchain tech used to fight advertising fraud

3.3.4.2 Marco Polo Network Blockchain eases trade finance

3.3.4.3 Mitsubishi Logistics builds blockchain tracker

3.3.4.4 IKEA car charging points to use blockchain

3.3.4.5 Nike partnered with AntChain to integrate blockchain technology

3.4 Blockchain- Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

3.4.1 M&A Activity Dashboard

3.5 Blockchain- Patent Analysis

3.5.1 Patent Analytics Dashboard

3.6 Blockchain- Job Analysis

3.6.1 Job Analytics Dashboard

3.7 Blockchain- Venture Financing Analysis

3.7.1 Venture Financing Dashboard

3.8 Social Media Analysis

3.8.1 Social Media Analytics Dashboard

Chapter 04 Global Blockchain Revenue Opportunity

4.1 Global Market Revenue Snapshot

4.2 Global Blockchain Market By Application

4.3 Global Blockchain Market By Vertical



Chapter 05 Blockchain Market By Application

5.1 Blockchain - Application Deep Dive

5.2 Supply Chain Management

5.3 Cross-Border Payments and Settlements

5.4 Lot lineage/Provenance

5.5 Trade Finance & Post-Trade Settlements

5.6 Identity Management

5.7 Property Ownership Management

5.8 Energy Settlements

5.9 Others



Chapter 06 Blockchain Market By Vertical

6.1 Blockchain - Vertical Deep Dive

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Transport and Logistics

6.4 Cross-sector

6.5 Retail

6.6 Healthcare

6.7 Government

6.8 Others

Competitive Landscape

Accenture Plc

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com Inc.

Chainalysis Inc.

Consensys Inc.

Infosys

Oracle Corp

Salesforce Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Wipro Ltd

Other Participants in the Blockchain Market

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC

AXONI

Figure Technologies

R3

Ripple Labs Inc.

Kaleido

SAP SE

Intel Corp

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

BitFury Holding BV

Chain Inc.

BlockCypher

Solana

LVMH

Ping An Insurance

